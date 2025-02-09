Former Detroit Lions Leader Hands Aaron Rodgers Bad News

The NFL offseason is always filled teams doing everything they can to improve their roster, and one team that has a lot of work ahead of them is the New York Jets. Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the team’s new head coach, and he’s trying to help lead them to a better season than they had in 2024, which ended with a 5-12 record.

Now, a report states that Glenn and New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey are giving star quarterback Aaron Rodgers the boot.

Report Says Ex-Lions DC Aaron Glenn and the Jets Are Saying Farewell to Rodgers

On Sunday, February 9, Jay Glazer of Fox NFL Sunday took to X to report that Rogers and the Jets are apparently splitting.

In the post, he said that Rodgers “flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him.”

Glazer added that, “If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play.”

He noted that it doesn’t look like Rodgers is ready to leave the NFL, because “given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won’t be for the Jets.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is also reporting the news of the Jets and Rodgers parting ways, stating that the two are going “in different directions that will result in a split.”

In January, the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator spoke with the media about Rodgers’ future with the team, stating, “Here’s what I do know: Aaron Rodgers will be talked about, it will be talked about. We’ve already texted that communication with Aaron Rodgers. And as we continue to look at the roster, we’ll make decisions accordingly. And that’s with a number of people on the team.”

While the news is surprising, it doesn’t come out of thin air. In a February 9 feature for the NFL, analyst and expert Nick Shook added that, “Rodgers’ future has been uncertain for months” and that the player has “spent many media sessions openly contemplating the many directions in which he could proceed, including expressing a desire to remain with the Jets if they’d have him.”

Aaron Rodgers, By the Numbers

It’ll be interesting to see what teams might be interested in picking Rodgers up. A good selection of NFL teams could use a veteran quarterback, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to find Rodgers a home.

“A handful of teams are in need of help under center,” Shook stated, but noted that he believes Rodgers is “nothing more than an experienced bridge quarterback at this stage.”

As for Rodgers’ contract, according to Over the Cap, a pre-June 1 move, in the form of a trade or release, would come with $49 million in dead cap for New York. The team would pick up $9.5 million in cap space if they designated a trade or release after June 1.