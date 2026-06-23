Former Detroit Lions Defensive Standout Has Passed Away

There is unfortunate news to report out of the National Football League on Tuesday with the passing of former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jim Mitchell at the age of 77.

Mitchell, who was known as one of the standout defensive lineman for the club during his playing days, appeared in a total of 101 games (starting 67 of them) for the Lions over eight seasons in the NFL.

The Lions selected him in the third round of the 1970 NFL Draft out of Virginia State.

Jim Mitchell’s Former Detroit Lions Teammates Remember Him

Former Lions defensive end Doug English, who joined the team in 1975 and played three seasons alongside Mitchell, spoke glowingly about his late teammate.

“He was a great mentor,” he said via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, rookies need good examples of how to prepare mentally and physically and just how to approach the game at that level and he was a great example. The ones that try and be an example aren’t nearly as good as the ones who just do the work and don’t pay attention. He was a good, solid player and did a great job.”

Additionally, former teammate Levi Johnson described him as “relentless”.

“He was just relentless,” Johnson said. “His motor was always going and he’s the kind of guy you wanted to be a teammate with on and off the field. I hate that he’s gone.”