Former Lions LB Makes Bold Case for Jahmyr Gibbs’ Contract Extension

The numbers don’t lie. Three Pro Bowls in the first three NFL seasons and an average of 1, 242 career rushing yards rank Jahmyr Gibbs among the NFL elites today. Despite putting up impressive numbers, the running back still does not have a new contract in his hands, as he is entering training camp still under his rookie deal. As the regular season draws closer, Lions fans will be hoping he puts pen to paper on a long-term contract, given his rookie deal is set to expire at the end of the 2027 season.

While the 24-year-old waits to see if he gets his new contract before Week 1, the former Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda recently gave his take on the situation after a recent report emerged that the RB1 may choose not to report to the Lions’ training camp, which is starting on July 28 for the veterans.

“If I am the Detroit Lions, I am walking into his locker and handing him a blank cheque and telling him You give me the number because he is generational. You can’t teach speed. He is dynamic in every essence in between tackles, outside the tackles, catching the football, and he has grown in that role,” Jason Cabinda said on the Woodward Sports Network recently. “Last year, with first year, we felt like we’re gonna let you really be the horse and see how much you can put on and how much you can handle, and he handled it. Everyone in the NFL understands the value of Jahmyr, but we all understand the business.”

Former Detroit Lions player @jasoncabinda On The Detroit Lions EXTENDING Jahmyr Gibbs 👀 https://t.co/dBetopAQSX pic.twitter.com/3hviqW9Qt2 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 21, 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Rising Market Value Puts Pressure on the Lions

After being picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Jahmyr Gibbs initially signed a four-year contract with an option to extend for the fifth year, keeping him at Ford Field until the 2027 season. Therefore, even after the end of the 2026 season, Brad Holmes has extra time, but choosing that route could be a bold gamble.

If Gibbs delivers another remarkable season, his stock will inevitably go up, prompting the Lions to pay more than a deal this season. His rookie deal is valued at $17.8 million, while his cap hit will be $14.29 million after exercising the fifth year in 2027.

According to Spotrac, his market value heading into the 2026 season is $20.2 million a year. With that price tag, he could become the second-highest-paid running back in the league behind the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Saquon Barkley, who takes home $20.6 million a year. At the same time, he is followed by the San Fransico 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, whose annual income is $19 million.

Meanwhile, the Lions have extended the contract of one player from their loaded 2023 NFL Draft class.

Only One of the Lions’ Four Standout 2023 Draft Picks Has an Extension

The Honolulu Blues picked four notable players—Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, and Sam LaPorta— from the 2023 draft, who are key members and starters of the franchise today. However, only one of them has been offered a contract extension by Brad Holmes.

Linebacker Jack Campbell, who was also picked in the first round, signed an $81 million extension for four years in May. However, the second-round picks LaPorta and Branch are waiting to sign their respective extensions. Lions’ biggest concern is that they both can hit free agency after the 2026 season because there is no fifth-year option for either player.