Former Lions Associate Coach Passes Away After Decades In Football

As the Detroit Lions continue preparations for the upcoming 2026 NFL campaign, they’ve unfortunately lost an extended member of the family who previously patrolled the sidelines as an associate coach.

Charles Henry “Kippy” Brown, who spent part of his extensive coaching career with the Lions, has passed away at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed by the Memphis Tigers, the collegiate program with whom he began his coaching career as running backs coach and wide receivers coach in 1978.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of M Club and Tennessee Sports Hall of Famer, Kippy Brown,” the Tigers announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Kippy played for the Tigers from 1974-77 and was a pioneer as the first black quarterback in Memphis football history. The Tiger family is keeping his family and friends in our thoughts.”

Kippy Brown Served On The Detroit Lions Coaching Staff From 2006 To 2008

Brown was hired by the Lions ahead of the 2006 NFL campaign, and would spend the next two seasons as Detroit’s wide receivers coach. For the dismal 2008 season, Brown served as associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

Kippy Brown Had An Extensive Coaching Career In College And The NFL

Upon leaving Memphis in 1980, Brown would spend the 1982 season coaching receivers at Louisville before eventually moving on to Tennessee

Brown later moved between the college and the NFL, spending time with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Miami Dolphins under Jimmy Johnson.

He coached Miami’s running backs before being promoted to offensive coordinator, and oversaw Karim Abdul-Jabbar’s emergence as one of the club’s most dangerous ground weapons in the late 90s.

Brown returned to the NFL in 2000 as running backs coach for the Green Bay Packers before taking over his hometown Memphis Maniax in the XFL. After the league folded, he spent four seasons developing Houston Texans receivers before joining Detroit.

After his time with the Lions concluded, Brown returned to Tennessee in 2009 and briefly became the Vols’ interim head coach before joining Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks staff as wide receivers coach. He earned a Super Bowl ring with Seattle before retiring from coaching in 2015.