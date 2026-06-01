Former Lions’ Dan Skipper Blasts Tom Brady Hot Take

It’s safe to say former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper wasn’t the biggest fan of the latest opinion from FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady.

During an appearance on Champion Mindset with Daniel Cormier on the UFC YouTube channel, Brady made several remarks about NFL practice squad players. One of the biggest opinions Brady shared was that practice squad players prefer not to play in games.

Skipper made clear he strongly disagreed with that assertion along with the rest of what the six-time Super Bowl said on practice squad players.

“This is an absolute [expletive] take on all accounts,” wrote Skipper on X.

This is an absolute bullshit take on all accounts. https://t.co/OTB9Hd1aio — Dan Skipper (@DanSkipper70) May 31, 2026

Skipper spent time on the practice squad with seven different NFL organizations. That includes one season where Skipper was a Brady teammate with the New England Patriots.