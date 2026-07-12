Former Lions Star Linked To Matthew Stafford And The Rams

Taylor Decker’s time with the Detroit Lions has officially come to an end after the veteran left tackle and the organization failed to resolve a contract impasse.

Following unsuccessful negotiations on a new deal earlier this offseason, Decker asked to be released, and the team ultimately granted his request. However, Decker remains a free agent and has yet to find a new team to call home for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, and it won’t be long before all clubs gather for Training Camp.

Meanwhile, a recent development with the Los Angeles Rams may have opened the door for Decker to enjoy a reunion with quarterback Matthew Stafford, with whom he played during their time in Detroit for five seasons.

Could Taylor Decker Reunite With Former Detroit Lions Teammate Matthew Stafford?

Last month, Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery at his San Fernando Valley home.

While that situation sorted itself out, Brad Berreman of SideLion Report suggested that the Rams could be a perfect landing spot for Decker.

“Enter Decker, who of course spent the first five seasons of his career protecting Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s blindside in Detroit,” Berreman wrote.

“Beyond the prospect of that reunion, the Rams being the quintessential “all-in ” team should appeal to Decker. He would likely be eyeing a Super Bowl ring to cap what may end up being his final NFL season, and pursuing that in Los Angeles while protecting Stafford lands ideally.”

The idea also appealed to Rams Insider John Sbisa of Ramblin’ Fan, who endorsed the thought of Decker chasing the elusive Super Bowl that the Lions were never able to win with Stafford in the Motor City.

“Reuniting former Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles has gone from something on no one’s mind at all to a possibility that should be lurking in even the most cautious fan’s subconscious,” he wrote.

He continued:

“Decker might be a fairly expensive insurance policy, but the Rams have a reason to consider it nonetheless. A suspension for Jackson could pull the rug out from under the offensive line ahead of a Super Bowl-hopeful season. And they have a clear pitch to offer Decker in exchange for a discount: chasing a championship with Stafford like he never had the chance to in Detroit.”

Rams Left Tackle Alaric Jackson Isn’t Completely Out Of The Woods

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson received a positive legal development this week, as prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges following his June arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the City Attorney’s Office has opted against filing charges, though the investigation remains open. Instead, Jackson could be directed toward alternative resolutions, such as community service or educational programs.

While the decision marks meaningful progress for the veteran lineman, the matter has not been fully resolved.

“Charges are not filed against the respondent at this time, however, the case stays open throughout the length of the statute of limitations. It can be re-evaluated if there are further developments,” said Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.