Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford Has Made NFL History

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gave everything he could to the franchise that selected him with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, just months after they became the first club in NFL history to finish winless in 16 games during regular season play.

While they made a handful of postseason appearances, they were never able to get over the hump. Eventually, Stafford would be traded in a blockbuster deal to the Los Angeles Rams in the trade that landed the Lions current starting quarterback Jared Goff.

With Goff, the Lions have ascended to heights that generations of Motor City football fans had never experienced, including a home playoff victory over Stafford and the Rams in early 2024 on their way to an NFC Championship Game berth.

Meanwhile, Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season away from the Lions. While he nearly led them to another Super Bowl appearance last season before their campaign was ended in heartbreaking fashion in the NFC Championship Game by the Seattle Seahawks, Stafford’s chances of earning at least one more championship ring before his career ends received a major boost on Monday.

In fact, Stafford is now officially included in NFL history.

Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl Chances Skyrocketed On Monday With The Rams’ Blockbuster Trade

On Monday, the Rams were bolstered by the shocking acquisition of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in return for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

As a result, Stafford, who earned NFL MVP honors for the 2025 season after leading the league in both passing yards and touchdown passes, has secured a unique place in NFL history while further cementing his legacy among the game’s elite quarterbacks.

For the first time ever, an NFL franchise features both the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year on the same roster simultaneously, creating unprecedented star power on a team that was already expected to once again contend for a title.

“No NFL team has ever had the reigning MVP and DPOY on the same roster,” wrote Rams beat writer Adam Grosbard on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Until now with the 2026 Rams with Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett.”

Will Stafford and the Rams be the last team standing next February, especially given the massive acquisition of Garrett from the Browns? One thing is for certain – Rams general manager Les Snead has shown that he’s not afraid to take massive swings, and he’s doing his part to put the club in the best possible position to win.

Matthew Stafford Was Named NFL MVP For The 2025 NFL Season

Stafford finished the 2025 season with 4,707 passing yards, 276.9 yards per game, and 46 passing touchdowns; he also threw just eight interceptions.

Leading the Rams to a 12-5 record and another playoff berth, Stafford’s 109.2 passer rating was second best in the NFL, and and also ranked first overall with 326 first downs.