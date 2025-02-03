Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford Predicted Be Replaced in Surprise Move

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford still has a heart for Detroit, as he proved by gifting an autographed Stafford jersey to a Lions fan who sold it to take his daughter to the Lions’ playoff game against the Washington Commanders. But, he’s been with the Los Angeles Rams since 2021, and he seems to be primed to stay in the NFL for at least one more season.

Now, Stafford is predicted to eventually be replaced by a quarterback who has plenty of starting experience but still hasn’t really popped quite yet.

Former Detroit Lions QB Once Again at the Center of Trade Talk

In a January 28 feature, NFL expert and analyst Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports proposes a collection of blockbuster quarterback trades for the offseason. While some franchises could fill their quarterback gaps with college quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, that class isn’t the strongest when it comes to signal-callers, so it’s not outrageous to think there could be a lot of veteran quarterback trading happening during the offseason.

In the feature, Benjamin states that “several high-profile starters are on track to become free agents in March, and a number of others could also be available via trade.” Benjamin’s tally includes 17 quarterbacks swapped with new teams.

For the Rams, Benjamin has former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones going to the franchise to eventually replace Stafford down the road. Benjamin doesn’t think Jones will replace Stafford right away, but he makes the case the Rams coach Sean McVay will want to coach Jones to victory.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” Benjamin said in the feature. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

Even though the former Lions quarterback will be 37 in February, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that he doesn’t plan to retire yet. He could stay with the Rams or go elsewhere. Rapoport also noted that Stafford and the Rams still need to come to some kind of a deal.

From The Insiders in Mobile: Rams QB Matthew Stafford plans to return and play in 2025, sources say, though a deal likely needs to be worked out,” Rapoport stated in a January 29 post on X.

Stafford echoed that sentiment following the Rams’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. During a postgame press conference, Stafford told reporters that he would “take some time to think about” the possibility of retirement” and that “I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.”

When a reporter specifically asked Stafford if he has football left in him, he answered, “Sure feels like it.”

Stafford secured an adjusted contract with the Rams last summer, and his cap hit is $49.66 million.

Honolulu Blue QB Trade Idea Gets Squashed

In Benjamin’s piece, he doesn’t mention any Detroit Lions quarterback trade talk. Goff, of course, is off the table, but there’s been talk in the general NFL world that backup quarterback Hendon Hooker could be traded.

However, in a February 2 feature for Sports Illustrated, John Maakaron says that’s not happening.

“The expectation from those close to Hooker is he will remain in Motown to continue his development,” he stated, adding, “According to those with knowledge of the situation, new offensive coordinator John Morton is very intrigued about the quarterbacks on the Lions’ roster, including Hooker.”