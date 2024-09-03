‘Unbelievable’ Former Lions Player Meeting with Seahawks

The Detroit Lions had to make some decisions when it came to putting together their 53-main roster and practice squad, and in the process, they let go of wide receiver Kaden Davis. Now, the Seattle Seahawks are spending time with Davis, per NFL insider and expert Jordan Schultz.

Kaden Davis to the Hawks?

In a September 3 message on X, Scultz wrote, “Source: Free agent WR Kaden Davis worked out for the Seahawks today. Davis, the former D2 star, had a strong preseason with the Lions, which included a 61-yard TD catch.”

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times quoted Scultz’s message and added, “Seahawks could be looking for a practice squad WR.”

Kaden Davis’ Highlights in Detroit

Davis signed with the Detroit Lions from rookie minicamp in May of this year. During the team’s pre-season game against the Kansas City Chiefs, former Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld and Davis connected on an impressive 61-yard touchdown. The move even made it onto the NFL’s YouTube channel.

Davis spent most of the 2023 season on the Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squad, and he was active for one game. He also has experience with the Denver Broncos and Michigan Panthers.

Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press said he was impressed by Davis watching the player during training camp this summer.

In an August 6 feature for the newspaper, he said the Detroit Lions receiver had “gone from unknown to unbelievable in training camp.”

In the piece, Seidel said that while watching training camp, “One lesser-known player kept catching my eye.”

“Let’s focus on the guy you probably don’t know,” he stated. “Here he comes. Into clear focus. Some dude wearing No. 88 just flashed across the field and caught the ball. It was enough to make me grab my roster and scan it: Who is this? Kaden Davis, wide receiver, 6 feet 1, 193 pounds, 25 years old. Then it happens again. Another day. Another tremendous catch.”

He added, “He was in the right place at the right time — popping open, finding a hole in the defense — and that’s important. He’s got a quickness about him. He’s just got a knack for making plays.”

Kaden Davis ‘Catches Everything’ and ‘Can Run’

Seidel asked Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El about Davis. Randel E’s response was that Davis “catches everything, and he can run.”

“He’s got really great stride length, what you want, in terms of covering ground,” Randle El added. “And when you have those things, as well as being consistent, lining up, being where you’re supposed to be, and you make the play when it comes your way, man, you gotta keep looking at this kid, you know, so he’s making some plays and that’s a positive for us.”

Seidel also asked Davis what it was like playing with the Lions

“Out of all the teams I’ve been on, this is the most competitive place I’ve been,” he said. “You are competing every day. You got to show up, or you’re gonna get exposed.”

Now, Davis could end up with the Hawks.

The Detroit Lions take on the Seattle Seahawks in Monday Night Football on September 30 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time at Ford Field.