Hi, Subscriber

Former Lions Quarterback Lands With Another NFL Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions quarterbacks
Getty
A former Detroit Lions quarterback is back with a new NFL team, so Lions fans may spot him in the new season.

It’s the season for teams to sign, sign and sign, whether that’s making moves with free agents or trading to get players or picks that they want. Now, one former Detroit Lions quarterback has found a new home with another NFL team.

One good thing is that he won’t be with a so-called rival or NFC North team. He won’t even be in the NFC.

Former Lions QB Tim Boyle Signs with Titans

According to Tennessee Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, former Lions quarterback Tim Boyle has signed a deal with the Titans and is heading south. Boyle, 30, has already played in seven NFL teams, so this marks his lucky eighth. Boyle will team up with current Titans quarterbacks Will Levis and Brandon Allen on the team’s roster.

Boyle started in the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. He was with the Packers for three years and then signed a one-year deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

In six NFL seasons, Boyle has appeared in 23 career games with five starts. He’s also completed 141-of-233 passes for 1,210 yards with five touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 60.5 rating.

Most recently, Boyle appeared during the 2024 season with the Dolphins, playing in two games, and Giants, appearing in one game. For the 2024 season, he completed 27-of-50 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“Even though he’s far from the best quarterback in the sport, Boyle must be doing something right to be collecting NFL contracts like Infinity Stones,” Devon Platana of Detroit Jock City notes in a March 27 feature. “The veteran passer is likely a well-respected locker-room presence at this stage of his career who can challenge middling QBs for backup roles, meaning he’ll likely continue landing gigs as long as he doesn’t commit any glaring gaffs.”

Talking the Detroit Lions’ Current QB, Jared Goff

On the topic of quarterbacks, Jared Goff recently made a tally put together by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports with five quarterbacks who are under the most pressure to win the Super Bowl in 2025. He’s No. 4 on the list.

“Goff is the third quarterback to win 13+ games in a season for two different teams (Brady, Peyton Manning) yet is just 4-5 (actually, 5-5, as Brad Berreman from SideLion Report notes) in the playoffs while completing 61.2% of his passes with an 85.1 passer rating,” Kerr notes. “Can Goff perform well enough in the playoffs to win a championship?”

Kerr adds, “The Lions are in ‘win-now’ mode, and have an excellent chance to win the Super Bowl in 2025. There’s a lot of pressure for Goff to exercise his playoff demons and get Detroit to the Super Bowl, especially for a franchise that has never been to the Super Bowl.”

NFL expert and analyst Berreman comments on the ranking in a March 27 article, stating that while the “playoff losses of the last two years are not solely Goff’s fault,” you have to accept that, “the questions about Goff being able to lead the Lions to the Super Bowl are not going away, and reasonable skeptics will remain until it gets done.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Former Lions Quarterback Lands With Another NFL Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x