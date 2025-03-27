Former Lions Quarterback Lands With Another NFL Team

It’s the season for teams to sign, sign and sign, whether that’s making moves with free agents or trading to get players or picks that they want. Now, one former Detroit Lions quarterback has found a new home with another NFL team.

One good thing is that he won’t be with a so-called rival or NFC North team. He won’t even be in the NFC.

Former Lions QB Tim Boyle Signs with Titans

According to Tennessee Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, former Lions quarterback Tim Boyle has signed a deal with the Titans and is heading south. Boyle, 30, has already played in seven NFL teams, so this marks his lucky eighth. Boyle will team up with current Titans quarterbacks Will Levis and Brandon Allen on the team’s roster.

Boyle started in the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. He was with the Packers for three years and then signed a one-year deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

In six NFL seasons, Boyle has appeared in 23 career games with five starts. He’s also completed 141-of-233 passes for 1,210 yards with five touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 60.5 rating.

Most recently, Boyle appeared during the 2024 season with the Dolphins, playing in two games, and Giants, appearing in one game. For the 2024 season, he completed 27-of-50 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“Even though he’s far from the best quarterback in the sport, Boyle must be doing something right to be collecting NFL contracts like Infinity Stones,” Devon Platana of Detroit Jock City notes in a March 27 feature. “The veteran passer is likely a well-respected locker-room presence at this stage of his career who can challenge middling QBs for backup roles, meaning he’ll likely continue landing gigs as long as he doesn’t commit any glaring gaffs.”

Talking the Detroit Lions’ Current QB, Jared Goff

On the topic of quarterbacks, Jared Goff recently made a tally put together by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports with five quarterbacks who are under the most pressure to win the Super Bowl in 2025. He’s No. 4 on the list.

“Goff is the third quarterback to win 13+ games in a season for two different teams (Brady, Peyton Manning) yet is just 4-5 (actually, 5-5, as Brad Berreman from SideLion Report notes) in the playoffs while completing 61.2% of his passes with an 85.1 passer rating,” Kerr notes. “Can Goff perform well enough in the playoffs to win a championship?”

Kerr adds, “The Lions are in ‘win-now’ mode, and have an excellent chance to win the Super Bowl in 2025. There’s a lot of pressure for Goff to exercise his playoff demons and get Detroit to the Super Bowl, especially for a franchise that has never been to the Super Bowl.”

NFL expert and analyst Berreman comments on the ranking in a March 27 article, stating that while the “playoff losses of the last two years are not solely Goff’s fault,” you have to accept that, “the questions about Goff being able to lead the Lions to the Super Bowl are not going away, and reasonable skeptics will remain until it gets done.”