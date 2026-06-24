Former Lions QB Facing Uncertain NFL Future

The Detroit Lions are set at the starting quarterback position, as veteran Jared Goff will once again be under center for the club that he’s helped lead to heights that generations of fans had never before witnessed in their lives.

Meanwhile, veteran Teddy Bridgewater is currently penciled in as the backup to Goff, while newcomer Luke Altmyer turned heads during OTAs and will be sure to have a say in his standing on the depth chart when Training Camp begins late next month in Allen Park.

However, a former member of the Lions could be facing a make or break season if his wants his career in the NFL to continue.

Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Hendon Hooker Could Be Facing His Last Chances

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, whom the Lions selected in the third round (68th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently under contract with the Tennessee Titans.

However, he’s currently fourth overall on their depth chart behind Cam Ward, Will Levis, and Mitchell Trubisky, the latter of whom is expected to be the club’s backup behind Ward, according to Insider Bryce Lazenby, who also noted that Hooker “failed to impress”.

“With all of the Will Levis talk this summer, it’s now obvious that Mitchell Trubisky is the onewho should be talked about,” Lazenby wrote. “Trubisky missed the first part of OTAs, so Levis and Hendon Hooker got some extra run. Well, Levis and Hooker both failed to impress, and when Trubisky arrived, he showed why he’s the QB2.

He continued:

“Trubisky was the most impressive passer of the offseason program, including Cam Ward. The veteran looked poised and routinely made impressive throws. Trubisky had the best accuracy and made the fewest mistakes, which is what you’d expect from a veteran with playoff experience. If the worst-case scenario happens and Ward goes down in 2026, Trubisky proved that he can at least keep the team afloat.”

Meanwhile, according to Titans team website writer Jim Wyatt, Hooker’s opportunities are decreasing.

“After Trubisky returned for OTAs this week, Levis has continued to get team and 7-on-7 reps,” he wrote. “Quarterback Hendon Hooker, meanwhile, has seen his opportunities decrease.”

Right now, it’s looking more and more like it could be the end of the line for Hooker in the NFL, unless something changes dramatically.

Hendon Hooker Spent Time With The Lions

Hooker, who was once the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 while playing college football at Tennessee, was selected by the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He would later make his debut in October 2024, taking over for starter Jared Goff during a blowout Lions victory over the Dallas Cowboys. But the Lions waived Hooker last August, and he signed with the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers, only to have them waive him.

In December, he signed with the practice squad for the New York Jets, and would later be promoted to the active roster.

And in early April, he arrived at his current location with the Titans. So far in his NFL career, he’s completed six of nine passing attempts for 62 total passing yards.