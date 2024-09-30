Former Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Gets Jab From Detroit Player

There can be smack talk in the NFL, and sometimes, things get heated. That’s what happened back in January, when the Detroit Lions faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Towards the end of the game, Lions safety Kerby Joseph hit Rams tight end Tyler Higbee low, and former Lions and current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took notice.

Stafford was caught on a hot mic saying to Joseph on the field, “Hey! Hey! That’s a good hit. That’s a good hit. You dirty as [expletive], though, and you know it. You dirty as [expletive]. It’s been on tape. I’ve seen it. It’s been on tape.” Now, Joseph is making some new comments about that incident.

Kerby Joseph Didn’t Keep the Ball He Intercepted from Matthew Stafford

During a September 27 appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Joseph talked about his penchant to save the ball from interceptions that he has snagged. However, he said that he didn’t keep the ball he intercepted from Stafford, instead opting to give it to a security director from the Detroit Lions’ organization.

“I don’t want that one. I don’t want that in my house,” Joseph said to host Kay Adams on the show. “No bad energy in my house.”

Also in the chat, Joseph talked about how he reads quarterbacks during games, stating, “All the time, I’m always looking at the quarterback. It’s like everything slows down. Wherever he goes, that’s where I go. He just takes me to the ball, because that’s the quarterback.”

Both Joseph and Stafford are respected and talented players, so hopefully they can play nice again.

The Los Angeles Rams Fall to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, 24-18

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-3 after Week 4. Speaking at a postgame press conference, the former Detroit Lions quarterback talked about his frustrations with the Rams’ record and their Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Stafford also addressed the team’s red zone issues, stating, “We can’t sit there and go, ‘Hey, next time we get the ball, let’s make sure we score a touchdown in the red zone.’ Well, you got to get there first, right?”

He added, “(In the red zone) the field gets smaller, windows get tighter, blocking assignments, all that kind of stuff, just everything kind of condenses down. You just got to be, you know, that much better.”

In a September 29 feature for Turf Show Times, JB Scott echoed Stafford’s frustrations on the red zone, stating, “On a day where the Rams outgained the Bears in terms of yards 322 to 264, poor situational football, a lack of execution in the red zone, and turnovers cost them this victory.”