Former Lions Starter Abruptly Retires at Age 29

John Cominsky
Getty
Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky.

Former Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky is calling it quits after his NFL career was derailed by injuries.

Cominsky started 19 games for the Lions over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, his last two seasons before suffering medical issues that forced him to sit out last season. Cominsky took to social media on March 31 to announce his retirement from the NFL.

John Cominsky: ‘Proud of My Career’

Cominsky announced his retirement in a post on Instagram, saying his mounting injuries were too much to overcome.

“After 6 years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring,” he wrote. “I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing.”

Cominsky spoke about his unlikely path to the NFL, starting as a Division II prospect before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. He thanked the Lions for picking him up off waivers from the Falcons, giving him a second contract and the longest starting stretch of his career.

The 29-year-old also thanked his teammates, saying he learned a lot at both stops in his NFL career.

“I learned a lot in my time playing ball, that will absolutely benefit me moving forward,” Cominsky wrote. “I had the privilege to play in a lot of big time games on big time stages. I shared the field with players I had admired as a young athlete. I shook hands with hall of famers and met some of the best men and women on this planet.”

Cominsky was a significant part of the 2023 Lions team that reached the NFC Championship game, starting all three of the team’s postseason games that season. He suffered a torn MCL in his right knee during training camp last year, forcing him to miss the season.

Despite the injury, Cominsky had not given any indications that he was planning to retire.

Lions Need Help at John Cominsky’s Former Position

The Lions have struggled to find a consistent pass rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson since Cominsky’s preseason injury. Hutchinson also went down with a season-ending injury in October, and no other player was able to top the 7.5 sacks he had until that point.

The Lions could have room to bring back veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who came to the team at last season’s trade deadline and racked up 4.0 sacks in seven games. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested that the Lions could be leaving room for Smith to return in free agency.

“He doesn’t appear to be in a rush to sign,” Pouncy wrote. “Feels like he’s in the same boat as Von Miller. I think he’s enjoying his offseason.”

Pouncy added that it could be a good sign for the Lions that Smith remained unsigned through the first month of free agency.

“I’ll be honest, the longer Smith goes unsigned, the more I wonder if the Lions are letting him take his time and would like to remain involved,” Pouncy wrote. “That’s sort of how they were able to land C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Holmes told reporters he didn’t know if they’d be able to sign him, but was in contact with his agent throughout the process. When his market didn’t materialize the way he thought it would, Detroit was the landing spot. So, I do wonder if the Lions had a similar conversation with Smith.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

