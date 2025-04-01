Former Lions Starter Abruptly Retires at Age 29

Former Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky is calling it quits after his NFL career was derailed by injuries.

Cominsky started 19 games for the Lions over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, his last two seasons before suffering medical issues that forced him to sit out last season. Cominsky took to social media on March 31 to announce his retirement from the NFL.

John Cominsky: ‘Proud of My Career’

Cominsky announced his retirement in a post on Instagram, saying his mounting injuries were too much to overcome.

“After 6 years in the NFL, I am officially medically retiring,” he wrote. “I am proud of the career I had, but have accumulated a combination of injuries that are overwhelming my desire to continue playing.”

Cominsky spoke about his unlikely path to the NFL, starting as a Division II prospect before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. He thanked the Lions for picking him up off waivers from the Falcons, giving him a second contract and the longest starting stretch of his career.

The 29-year-old also thanked his teammates, saying he learned a lot at both stops in his NFL career.

“I learned a lot in my time playing ball, that will absolutely benefit me moving forward,” Cominsky wrote. “I had the privilege to play in a lot of big time games on big time stages. I shared the field with players I had admired as a young athlete. I shook hands with hall of famers and met some of the best men and women on this planet.” Cominsky was a significant part of the 2023 Lions team that reached the NFC Championship game, starting all three of the team’s postseason games that season. He suffered a torn MCL in his right knee during training camp last year, forcing him to miss the season.

Despite the injury, Cominsky had not given any indications that he was planning to retire.