Ex-Lions TE Cut By Conference Rival Just Days Into Training Camp

A former Detroit Lions tight end landed with a conference rival earlier this summer but failed to make it through the first week of training camp.

Veteran tight end Anthony Firkser signed with the Washington Commanders on a $1.2 million deal in June, giving him a later start but a chance to compete for a roster spot. The Commanders have apparently seen enough, cutting Firkser several days after opening camp.

Anthony Firkser’s Washington Tenure Already Over

The Commanders announced Firkser’s cut on Wednesday, part of a series of four roster moves at the beginning of their training camp in Virginia. The team also cut outside linebacker Andre Carter, using the two open roster spots to sign wide receiver River Cracraft and punter Matt Haack. The Commanders also activated cornerback Fred Davis off the non-football illness list, creating even more of a roster crunch.

The team had announced Firkser’s signing in June, noting that he had plenty of NFL experience.

“Firkser, an undrafted free agent from Harvard, has appeared in 85 games with eight starts in eight NFL seasons,” the Commanders noted. “Firkser was most recently with the Detroit Lions, where he played in seven games last season, but has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Firkser has 123 receptions on 163 targets for 1,260 yards and five touchdowns.”

Anthony Firkser’s Tenure in Detroit

Firkser spent part of the 2023 season with the Lions and returned last season, making four starts. He had eight receptions for 53 yards while also playing on special teams.

As Christian Booher of SI.com noted, Firkser allowed the Lions to have more options in both the passing and rushing games. He had the ability to line up in the backfield as a fullback, a skill that the Lions have coveted in recent seasons.

The Lions could consider a return for Firkser, but the team has already brought in more competition at tight end. They signed veteran tight end Ty Conklin this offseason after a year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

As the team noted, Conklin brought some production last year, and has plenty of experience across his eight years in the NFL.

“Conklin comes to Detroit after spending last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he appeared in 13 games (five starts) and recorded seven receptions for 101 yards (14.4 avg.),” the team noted in an announcement after his signing.