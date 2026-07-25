Ex-Lions TE Signs With Fifth NFL Team in the Last Year

Former Detroit Lions tight end Caden Prieskorn is making his fifth attempt to stick with an NFL team.

The second-year player signed with the Carolina Panthers, his fourth new stop since breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Lions last season. The former college standout will now get a new chance, with training camps starting in just a matter of days.

Caden Prieskorn Lands Another NFL Opportunity

The Panthers announced Prieskorn’s signing this week, noting that he joined the team after a workout on Thursday.

“The 26-year-old, who played at Ole Miss and Memphis, was in Lions and Broncos camps last year,” the team noted. “He spent time with the Buccaneers and Browns as well. He was the offensive MVP of the 2023 Peach Bowl after catching 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.”

Prieskorn’s longest stretch with a team came with the Cleveland Browns, where he signed in October and remained on the practice squad throughout the season. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Prieskorn is still looking to parlay his college success into an NFL job. He earned some praise ahead of last year’s draft from NFL.com expert Lance Zierlein, who also pointed out the areas where he still needed development.