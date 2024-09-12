Former Lions Veteran Signs With One of the NFL’s Lowest-Ranked Teams

Former Detroit Lions player Charles Harris has a new home. The veteran pass-rusher signed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, September 11.

The Panthers Sign Veteran Pass-Rusher Charles Harris

The Panthers‘ plans to add Harris to their roster was first reported on Tuesday, September 10, by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Carolina confirmed the news in a press release, stating, “The Panthers added some experience to the outside linebacker room Wednesday, signing veteran pass-rusher Charles Harris. The 29-year-old was with the Lions for the last three seasons.”

Harris was a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins. He’s recorded 16.5 sacks in the seven seasons he’s been with the NFL.

In the statement, the Panthers added that they’re “working with a number of younger options at the position opposite Jadeveon Clowney, with DJ Johnson and Eku Leota splitting time last week.” In addition, the same day, they signed tight end Feleipe Franks back to the practice squad, following him being waived Monday, September 9.

In a September 10 story, Brad Berreman of SideLion Report said that the signing “is not a total shock,” since ESPN’s David Newton had reported that the Panthers had Harris in for a workout last week. Berreman also noted that Harris “has a tie to Carolina’s defensive line coach, as Todd Wash had the same job with the Lions in 2021 and 2022.”

“Lingering available for as long as he did (understandably so), with no known interest until now, it seemed like Harris’ NFL career could be over,” Berreman stated. “His production on a prove-it deal with the Lions in 2021 extended his career when it was on the ropes, so maybe he can squeeze more time out of a shot with the worst team in the league this year. Neither side has anything to lose, that’s for sure.”

Carolina Panthers Ranked Among the Bottom of NFL Teams in 2024 by USA Today, CBS Sports

The Panthers will need all the help they can get form Harris this season. The team is currently ranked among the bottom of the 2024 NFL Power Rankings by NFL experts at USA Today, CBS Sports and Yahoo! Sports.

USA Today has the Panthers ranked No. 31, with writer Nate Davis stating, “Adding injury to insult, Pro Bowl DE Derrick Brown – arguably Carolina’s most valuable player – might now miss the entire season with a knee injury.”

CBS Sports has the team ranked No. 32, with author Pete Prisco asserting, “Just when we thought it couldn’t be worse than last season, it was against the Saints. This team isn’t good and Bryce Young is an issue.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports also has the Panthers at No. 32, stating, “Nothing about the Panthers looked good in Week 1. But the real concern is Bryce Young.” He added that, “the problem with Young last season was there were so few ‘wow’ moments from the first overall draft pick. But it was OK to give him a fresh start in his second season with a better cast. And the first game of his second season looked even worse. That should be really, really scary going forward for the Panthers.”