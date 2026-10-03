Former Starting Lions Center Lands With NFC West Team

Former Detroit Lions center Kingsley Eguakun is off to his next NFL destination.

The former Lions starter had been a free agent after he was released by the New York Giants late last month, but landed with another NFC team.

Former Lions Center Finds New Life

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Friday that they signed Eguakun to their practice squad, adding depth to their offensive line.

As Jess Root of USA Today’s Cardinals Wire noted, Eguakun has bounced around the NFL a bit after starting his career with the Lions.

“Eguakun is an interior lineman and has been in the league since 2024 when he signed as an undrafted rookie with the Detroit Lions,” Root wrote. “He spent the 2024 season on the practice squad. In 2025, he played four games, starting twice, for Detroit. He also spent time on their practice squad and on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.”

Eguakun signed with the Giants in the offseason, missing the cut for the final 53-man roster but returning to the team on their practice squad.

The signing could have some strategic value to the Cardinals, who face the Giants this week.

The Cardinals started the season 1-2, putting them at an early disadvantage in an NFC West division with three Super Bowl contenders in the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers.

Though the Giants are off to a 2-1 start, they lost quarterback Jaxson Dart to what is expected to be a season-ending injury.

Lions Signal-Caller Can Make History

The Lions are off to a strong start on offense this season, and quarterback Jared Goff has the chance for a historic accomplishment in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He is just a shade behind all-time great Joe Montana on the all-time yards list. Goff has thrown for 40,424 yards in his career, and can top Montana’s 40,551 if he throws for 128 yards against the Panthers.

“Yeah, that’s awesome,” Goff said, via SI.com. “I think you play long enough, you start getting into those volume numbers like that and very cool. Yeah, absolutely something cool moment. And like you said, grew up in the Bay and Joe’s obviously the man there and that’s awesome.”

Goff added that he’s proud of his durability.

“Yeah. I do take a lot of pride in that, being on the field,” said Goff. “And I take a lot less of a beating than all these other guys out there. And for them to fight and be on the field, I owe them the same thing for me to make sure my body’s ready. I do a lot of work in the offseason and take care of myself the right way, eat the right things.