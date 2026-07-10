New Frontrunner Emerges To Land Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions made Terrion Arnold their first-round selection in 2024, moving up in the draft order to secure the Alabama cornerback with the 24th overall pick.

While Arnold has shown flashes of the talent that made him a highly regarded prospect, his development has not progressed as quickly as Detroit hoped when it invested additional draft capital to acquire him. Injuries have also played a role in limiting his impact, with the cornerback missing extended time during the 2025 season and appearing in just eight games.

Of course, Arnold is no longer with the club after they released him in the wake of his recent legal troubles. And according to newly released reports, it might not be long until he lands with a new NFL team.

Former Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Has Been LInked To Multiple NFL Teams

While Arnold must remain confined to his home for the time being, a Florida court denied the state’s motion that he be forced to wear an ankle monitor.

In the meantime, Arnold is garnering interest from multiple NFL teams, according to Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett, who indicated that the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks have all shown interest.

In fact, Arnold worked out for the Texans on Thursday, and is reportedly in line for another workout with another club next week.

According to his agent Nicole Lynn, there is a good chance that Arnold could sign another NFL contract in short order, perhaps even within the next 45 days.

“I think there is a very good likelihood,” she said. “I would say after he was waived by the Detroit Lions, we received four different inquiries within 24 hours.”

While there’s a chance that her client could soon be signed to another NFL deal, she didn’t want to put a specific time limit on when that might take place.

“Maybe. I would hate to put a time limit, to be honest with you, but I think there’s a really good shot,” she said. “I mean, there’s a shot he’s signed tomorrow, let’s be super clear, but we’ll see.”

As far as the potential chances of going on paid leave:

“I would think there’s definitely a shot they would step in and put him on the list,” she said. “It wouldn’t mean that he’s no longer employed.”

The Detroit Lions Released Terrion Arnold

Arnold, who was released by the Lions, had two years and $4.8 million remaining on his rookie contract.

Arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping after he voluntarily turned himself in, Arnold was permitted to leave custody last Tuesday following a ruling from Judge Christopher Sabella in Hillsborough County after posting bond. The $1 million bond agreement came with several restrictions, including a ban on communicating with any of the six co-defendants or individuals listed as witnesses in the investigation.

The court also placed limits on Arnold’s movement, requiring him to remain at his Tallahassee home unless he is fulfilling professional football responsibilities, traveling for approved team activities, attending legal proceedings, or meeting with his attorneys.