Ex-Lions Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Releases Emotional Message After Exit

Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s brief stint with the Buffalo Bills has come to an abrupt end, as he was released after just six starts, shortly after he completed a one-game suspension stemming from an incident against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Buffalo in March and started the season as a key member of the secondary.

But his tenure took a turn in Week 6 when he was ejected for spitting toward Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and center Tyler Linderbaum. The NFL subsequently suspended him for one game without pay. And now, he’s released a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Former Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Releases Major Social Media Outburst After Bills Release

The former Lions safety posted an emotional message on Saturday for the first time since his release earlier this month by the Bills, saying that he felt everyone turned against him.

“In just a couple of weeks , EVERYONE turned on me!” he wrote. “No friends, no real support, it sucks we live in a society where one move can cause a downfall to anything! If this the last time yall see my face or hear from me it’s cause you don’t understand the person, went through years of pain , alone , suffering trying to fit in, never got the same opportunity everybody else got!

“And when I say same opportunities, just check my history ‘my attitude and character’ my position but no real stories to back that up! It’s ok though as a man I just pray that one day it get better.”

Gardner-Johnson remains a free agent and has yet to sign with a new club.

Following the spitting incident, he issued an apology.

“I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization, and everyone who supports me,” Gardner-Johnson wrote. “My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed. The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.

“There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Played Part Of His NFL Career With The Lions

Gardner-Johnson joined the Detroit Lions in 2023 after beginning his career with the New Orleans Saints, but his first season in Detroit was derailed by injuries. He overcame a leg issue suffered during training camp to earn a starting role, only to tear his pectoral muscle in Week 2 against Seattle.

The injury kept Gardner-Johnson out for 14 games before he returned for Detroit’s regular-season finale against Minnesota. He immediately made his presence felt, finishing the win with four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

Gardner-Johnson has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles on two separate occasions, as well as the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Bills.