Lions Give Disappointing Draft Pick One Last Chance in New Role

The Detroit Lions are looking for the best fit for their third-year offensive lineman, Giovanni Manu. So, now the team is experimenting with him at left guard. Head coach Dan Campbell said that the switch is not permanent, but also added that Manu has looked good at guard, and the team is open to him taking a step in that role.

“Just see what he looks like at guard,” Campbell said. “So he’s still getting tackle reps, we’re seeing. We’re trying to give him the best opportunity to showcase what he has, and who knows? Maybe he is better at guard, we still think tackle, but if he can prove something, then that’s good, so we’ll see.”

When the Lions selected Manu, it was a bit of a surprise pick, even in the fourth round. He was taken from British Columbia and did not have much draft information around him before the team took him. So far, the gamble has not paid off.

Manu has been working at left tackle for the past two years. However, when Taylor Decker got hurt last season, the team tried to start him on the left side. It went poorly, and the team benched him for Dan Skipper, who started the very next week. Manu did not see the field after that.

The Detroit Lions are Giving Giovanni Manu a Chance at Left Guard

Skipper retired, but the team signed veteran tackle Larry Borom. Borom has played on both the left and right sides and has worked on both sides in training camp. He will likely work at right tackle until Blake Miller unseats him and then move into the swing tackle role.

So, Manu is going to enter his third season, and he will hardly even compete for the swing tackle job with Borom, who is more experienced in that spot. As Campbell mentioned, he can still get work at tackle, and there might be upside there, but his path to the field might be easier at left guard.

Christian Mahogany is the current starter, but he is entering his third NFL season and has just 12 career starts. He looked good enough in his 11 starts last year, but the team has to have depth in case he misses time again.

Lions Have a Much Deeper Offensive Line

Still, even at left guard, the team has Miles Frazier, a fifth-round pick entering his second year. They also have Ben Bartch, who started with the San Francisco 49ers last season. Bartch has injury questions, and that is why Manu got the work at left guard. Still, with those two and Colby Sorsdal at right guard, the team might have three interior linemen ahead of Manu entering training camp.

With the starting five, Borom as the swing tackle, Juice Scruggs as backup center, and three interior linemen, the team might be able to find ten roster spots before they consider what to do with Manu. If he does not step into the new role, he might be looking at a practice squad spot.