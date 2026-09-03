Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson Have Blunt Exchange Over Lions’ Super Bowl Chances

The Detroit Lions are set to open the 2026 NFL regular season on September 13 against the visiting New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, and they’ll not only be hoping to get off to a positive start after losing their season opener last season, but also prove that missing the NFL Playoffs was the exception to the rule and not how things will be moving forward.

While the Lions had advanced to the postseason in their 2023 and 2024 campaigns, both runs came to a disappointing close, though the former was more painful considering they were only 30 minutes away from advancing to the club’s first ever Super Bowl appearance.

But now, the Lions are chomping at the bit to get going, and for two of the most important players on the club on opposite sides of the ball, 2026 needs to be “the year”.

The Detroit Lions Have To Win The Super Bowl This Year, According To Both Jared Goff And Aidan Hutchinson

While filming a segment for Fourth and Fore, stars Jared Goff and Aidan Hutchinson had a frank exchange of what must happen for the Lions this season.

“What do you think, is this the year?” Hutchinson asked.

“Of course, man. We’ve got to,” Goff answered.

“It’s about f****** time,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve still got that bad taste in my mouth from 2023. I feel like last year was a fever dream with how, like, how bad that season did not go planned. So I feel like with the law of averages, it would just – if we miss the playoffs, it swings right back. It’s gonna be a great year.”

Is this the year of the Lions?

The Past Two Playoff Runs For The Lions Ended In Heartbreak

Lions fans certainly echo Hutchinson’s sentiments of how the 2023 campaign came to a close. The Lions enjoyed a double-digit lead over the San Francisco 49ers at halftime of the NFC Championship game, but let the lead slip away and ultimately lost.

The following season, the Lions put together a pristine 15-2 record but were defeated at Ford Field by the Washington Commanders in the NFL Divisional round postseason matchup.

In 2025, the Lions struggled with consistency and injuries, and ultimately missed the postseason despite their third straight winning record.