Detroit Lions Get Good News for Week 1 Clash Against New Orleans Saints

The football season is already rolling with the second week of training camp underway. While the NFL season is starting with the last Super Bowl finalists, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, clashing on September 9, four days later, the Detroit Lions will open their campaign against the New Orleans Saints.

As the Lions ramp up preparations for the season opener, the offense received some welcome news. The New Orleans Saints’ legendary defensive end and eight-time Pro Bowler, Cameron Jordan, who is entering his sixteenth season, could miss the Week 1 game against the Honolulu Blues.

As per Katherine Terrell of ESPN, the star pass rusher is likely to miss the beginning of the season, including the Week 1 clash at Ford Field Stadium, due to a hamstring injury.

“It could possibly get into the season, but you never know,” Saints coach Kellen Moore said recently about Jordan’s availability.

It’s encouraging news for Jared Goff and his offense because the veteran’s absence could reduce the Saints’ pass-rushing impact and defensive stability. It should give the Lions QB1 more time in the pocket to find the likes of Amon-Ra St Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta. The seasoned pass rusher’s numbers show why his absence could put the Lions in the driver’s seat.

How Cameron Jordan’s Potential Absence Could Help Lions

Cameron Jordan played all 17 games of the 2025 campaign, which was his fifteenth NFL season. Despite his age, he still put up impressive numbers, showing his importance to the Black and Old Gold. With 10.5 sacks, he managed the most sacks on his team. In addition, he logged 47 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 15 QB hits last season.

The former Super Champions have already been dealing with the D-Line depth this season. On the first day of training camp, they lost the defensive tackle Bryan Bresee to a season-ending ACL injury. And Jordan’s absence in Week 1 would give the Lions’ offensive line even more opportunity to control the line of scrimmage on September 13.

The Saints’ icon is notorious for stopping the run and rarely gives up the edge. His absence could leave more room for the Lions’ running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, whose bell-cow role could be in full display from Week 1. Moreover, the veteran has missed only two games in his fifteen-year NFL career, so if he misses his third career game against the Lions, there will be a defensive leadership void.

Not having to worry about Cameron Jordan will be a big boost for the Lions, but they have injury concerns of their own.

Lions’ Secondary Still Dealing With Injury Issues

After an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, it’s still haunting them this year. The safety duo, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, who were injured last season, are still on the PUP list recovering and will possibly miss the Week 1 encounter.

The head coach, Dan Campbell, insisted that the starting cornerback D.J Reed is currently dealing with a groin injury, but it is not a serious or long-term issue. Although he missed the recent training camp sessions, he is anticipated to take the field in Week 1.