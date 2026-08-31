Greg Dortch Lands With Super Bowl Contender After Lions Release

The Detroit Lions have officially trimmed their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players following a series of moves involving players competing for coveted spots on the team.

One of the more surprising cuts was wide receiver Greg Dortch, who previously played for the Arizona Cardinals under Drew Petzing, who is now Detroit’s offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Dortch did not have to wait long to find his next opportunity.

Recently Released Detroit Lions WR Greg Dortch Is Expected To Sign With The Bills’ Practice Squad

Per multiple reports, Dortch will be signing with the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills, who happen to be Detroit’s Week 2 opponent on the upcoming 2026 NFL season schedule.

The news was confirmed by Bills beat writer Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com.

After going undrafted out of Wake Forest, Greg Dortch began his NFL career with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t make the initial roster and was moved to the practice squad.

Dortch later spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons before finally finding his footing with the Cardinals in 2021.

Dortch eventually became a regular in Arizona after spending his first couple of seasons going back and forth between the Cardinals’ active roster and practice squad. He broke through in 2022, catching 52 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Dortch stayed with the Cardinals through 2025, when he finished with 29 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games before an injury cut his season short.

The Lions signed Dortch to a one-year contract in March 2026, bringing him back together with Petzing after the former Cardinals offensive coordinator took over Detroit’s offense following John Morton’s departure.

Over his NFL career, Dortch has totaled 145 receptions for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s also been a threat on the ground, compiling 2,659 return yards, while adding 119 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Lions Will Play The Bills In Week 2

The Lions now can turn their full attention to their impending regular season opener on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

After that, they’ll be part of history as the first visiting NFL team in regular season action at the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo in what will be the Bills’ home opener.