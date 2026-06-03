Lions New WR Speaks out on Dan Campbell, Detroit Coaching Staff

Money is often the leading factor for NFL free agents to decide where to sign in the offseason. But that doesn’t appear to be the case for new Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch.

The Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi wrote Tuesday that, quite simply, Dortch was tired of losing with the Arizona Cardinals.

He expects to win a lot with the Lions. Dortch possesses that expectation, at least in part, because of Dan Campbell and the culture he’s built in Detroit.

“The Lions are a good [expletive] team. … I played them two years ago, they came to Arizona, whooped our [expletive],” said Dortch, via Bianchi.

“The coaching staff has the most NFL players on a coaching staff that I’ve ever been a part of. You can just tell right away that they take care of their players, they know what the [expletive] they’re talking about, and they’re serious.”

Dortch signed a 1-year, $1.4 million contract with the Lions this offseason. This fall, he is expected to play his biggest role on special teams as a returner.

Greg Dortch Shares Why He Signed With Lions

For years, NFL free agents avoided the Lions if they wanted a winning culture. However, things have changed dramatically during the Campbell era.

Even after a disappointing finish to 2025, the Lions were a destination this spring. Clearly, the organization has lost the loser label.

For Dortch, Detroit almost won as many games during the 2024 campaign as the Cardinals did in his final four seasons with Arizona.

“I’m excited about that, just to be part of something that’s serious and they take pride in winning. Like, losing is not acceptable here, and I haven’t really felt that,” added Dortch.

With the Lions, Dortch will replace Kalif Raymond as the team’s returner on special teams. But Dortch will also get the opportunity to play for his former Cardinals offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, once again.

Dortch posted 90 catches, 828 receiving yards and eight scores over three seasons in Petzing’s offense with Arizona.