Greg Dortch Gets Honest on Surprising Lions Cut After Joining Bills

The Detroit Lions appeared to sign wide receiver Greg Dortch in NFL free agency to specialize as a returner this fall. Dortch also has the capability to contribute as a depth receiver.

But it didn’t work out in Detroit. The Lions kept just four receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and the 28-year-old wasn’t one of them.

Dortch will get a new NFL opportunity, though, immediately with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills signed Dortch to their practice squad Monday.

On his first day with his new team, the receiver shared his reaction to the Lions cut.

“It kind of caught me off guard,” Dortch said, via Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “I didn’t think I would be put in that position.”

This wasn’t the first time Dortch was cut. But the receiver described this experience as different likely because of the expectations he had when he signed with the Lions over the offseason. Detroit inked Dortch to a 1-year, $1.4 million contract with $1.075 million guaranteed at signing.

But the veteran chose to remain publicly positive about moving on with the Bills.

“Once again, I’m really just grateful. Thankful to be here. Having the opportunity to just play football, to be honest with you. Like I said, eight years in, undrafted guy. Grateful.”

WR Greg Dortch Addresses Lions Release

Getty Wide receiver Greg Dortch shared his reaction to getting cut from the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Dortch was arguably the most surprising, if not shocking, cut from the Lions at the roster deadline. But it made sense from a roster numbers perspective.

Few analysts, if any, expected the Lions to only keep four receivers. That didn’t give the team a lot of wiggle room or Dortch a great chance of being on the team.

Obviously, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa were locks to be on Detroit’s roster. The fourth receiver spot went to Tay Martin.

Without Dortch, the Lions will likely use running backs Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki as the returners on special teams. Saylors returned 33 kickoffs for Detroit last season. Vaki returned a few kicks last season too.

What Dortch Will Bring to Buffalo Bills

Getty Veteran kick returner Greg Dortch quickly joined the Buffalo Bills after getting cut with the Detroit Lions.

Although it won’t be for the Lions as planned, Dortch will still provide receiver and returner abilities again this season — for the Bills.

Dortch isn’t on the active roster. But he could be a candidate for a practice squad elevation any week because of his versatility and specialty returning kicks.

In Detroit, Dortch was supposed to play for former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who has the same role now with the Lions. Instead, the receiver will reunite with former Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

Both Rodgers and Terrell coached Dortch in Arizona.

Dortch began his career as an undrafted free agent for the New York Jets. The receiver made his NFL debut for the Carolina Panthers as a rookie in 2019. He found a permanent home with the Cardinals, where he played in 66 contests from 2021-25.

Last season, Dortch had 29 catches, 206 receiving yards and three touchdowns while averaging 26.2 yards per kickoff and 11.6 yards per punt returner.