Lions Named Potential Trade Suitor for Disgruntled Star Edge Rusher

The NFL season is underway, but edge rusher Haason Reddick still has yet to report to play for the New York Jets. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued on September 11 that the Detroit Lions could take advantage of that situation and acquire another “difference maker.”

Knox named the Lions one of two potential suitors for Reddick on the NFL trade market.

“[The Lions] should be interested in adding a high-end complement opposite Aidan Hutchinson,” Knox wrote. “Detroit’s defense looked solid against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but with their Super Bowl window just opening, the Lions shouldn’t be afraid to add more difference-makers if the opportunity to do so arises.”

Reddick has reached double-digits in sacks during each of the past four seasons. He earned his first Pro Bowl nomination with a career high 16 sacks in 2022. Reddick then posted 11 sacks last season.

Haason Reddick Seeking a New Contract

Reddick has already been traded this offseason. Unable or unwilling to agree to a new deal with the 29-year-old edge rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles dealt Reddick to the Jets on April 1.

But the trade didn’t lead to the veteran ending his contract dispute. Even with the regular season starting, Reddick has remained firm in his desire for a new deal.

That is despite the fines he has accumulated. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on September 9 that Reddick has already accrued $5 million in NFL-mandated fines for skipping the offseason. He will now also lose $800,000 for missing Week 1.

He will continue to receive an $800,000 fine for each additional game he sits out.

The Jets could continue to play hard ball with Reddick. But they ultimately aren’t going to win the situation. The best course of action could be to simply move on.

“While Reddick would probably demand a new contract before agreeing to any specific trade, he should still have value on the market,” Knox wrote. “The 29-year-old recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons and logged 27 sacks and 49 quarterback pressures over the past two.”

Should the Lions acquire Reddick, they will have to already have a plan in place to sign the veteran to a multi-year extension. Reddick is on the last year of his deal but is seeking more long-term security.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on July 9 that the Jets “were under the impression” that Reddick would play the final year of his contract. But that clearly isn’t happening.

How Reddick Could Fit With the Detroit Lions

The Lions bolstered their pass rush this offseason with multiple defensive linemen — D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport. Reader didn’t play in Week 1, but signs are pointed in the right direction that he could play on September 15.

Before the Lions commit to trading for and signing Reddick to a contract extension, they probably would like to see their defensive front at full strength.

However, Knox’s point still rings true. With the Lions true Super Bowl contenders for the first time in decades, they shouldn’t be shy at adding any playmakers.

Reddick would also be a quality addition to an area where the Lions aimed to improve this offseason. Detroit finished the 2023 season tied for 23rd with 41 sacks.

To make another deep playoff run, the Lions need another productive edge rusher to pair to Aidan Hutchinson. He had 11.5 of the team’s 41 sacks last season.

Reddick’s potential to match Hutchinson’s sack production should make him an enticing trade target for the Lions.