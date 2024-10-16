Lions ‘Reached Out’ on $45 Million Edge Rusher After Aidan Hutchinson Injury

The Detroit Lions may be looking to add some pass-rushing help after Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the team has reached out to the New York Jets to inquire about disgruntled edge rusher Haason Reddick, who requested a trade before the start of this season and has yet to take the field for the Jets.

“Reddick’s recent hiring of agent Drew Rosenhaus, who is known for getting deals done expeditiously, could improve his chances of either staying with the Jets or facilitating a trade,” Fowler wrote. “Multiple teams have long believed the Jets have no choice but to cut ties eventually, and Detroit would be smart to at least attempt a deal.”

Lions Could Pursue Other Options

Fowler suggested the Lions could pursue other avenues to replace Hutchinson and his team-leading 7.5 sacks. He was injured in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, suffering a fractured leg after colliding with teammate Alim McNeill while sacking quarterback Dak Prescott.

Fowler wrote that the Lions could check in with other teams to see if they’re willing to part with pass rushers.

“Also, is it worth calling the Raiders about Maxx Crosby, given Las Vegas’ 2-4 start? I highly doubt Las Vegas would part with him, but it’s worth asking,” Fowler wrote. “Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari interested teams back in August because he was behind Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the depth chart; he has three sacks in six games. I don’t expect the Lions to mortgage their future, but I expect them to at least look around.”

https://twitter.com/woodwardsports/status/1846610084010602753

Reddick may ultimately not be available. Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that they hope to get a long-term deal done with the Jets so he can end his holdout.

“We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come, and our goal is to make that happen.”

Fowler suggested that the Lions may not have high hopes of actually landing Reddick, but felt compelled to reach out and inquire on his price.

“The #Lions have checked in on the Haason Reddick situation, per source. Could just be diligence,” Fowler shared in a post on X. “But Dan Campbell promised that GM Brad Holmes is doing his homework and that appears to be the case here.”

Lions Make Big Commitment to Another Defensive Lineman

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team was ready to lean more heavily on the depth on the defensive line, including McNeill.

The team just made a significant commitment to McNeill, signing him to a four-year contract extension worth $97 million in $55 million in guaranteed money. The team announced the deal on Oct. 16, with the defensive lineman sharing his gratitude afterward.