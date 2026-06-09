Hall Of Famer Disrespects Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown

Over the course of his NFL career, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has elevated his performance into one of the top players in the game at his respective position.

In fact, he’s earned four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, while also twice being named a First-Team All Pro. There aren’t many who would say that he’s not one of the top wideouts in the game today. However, that is the case with a particular NFL Hall of Famer, who did not include St. Brown on his list of the five best players at his position in the League today.

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Wasn’t Included In Terrell Owens’ Top 5 Wideout List

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens recently gave his list of whom he believes are the five best wideouts in the NFL, and St. Brown was nowhere to be found.

In the mind of Owens, the five best wide receivers today are Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, Davante Adams of the Rams, DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, and A.J. Brown of the New England Patriots.

Nacua finished the year with 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, while St. Brown recorded 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. Adams amassed 789 receiving yards on 60 receptions with 14 touchdowns, while Smith amassed 1,008 yards on 77 receptions with just four touchdowns.

While Smith registered 78 receptions on 121 targets for 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, Jefferson did amass 84 receptions for 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.

St. Brown’s 117 receptions and 1,401 yards were both good for fourth overall among all NFL wideouts, while his 11 touchdowns were good for second overall in the NFL.

Amon-Ra St. Brown And The Lions Are Motivated To Return To The NFL Postseason

The Lions amassed a 9-8 record last season, their third straight season with a winning record. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to propel them to a third appearance in the NFL postseason.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that despite defeating the divisional rival Chicago Bears in both matchups, it was their Windy City opponents – now led by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson – who captured the top seed in the NFC North and returned to the playoffs, while Detroit had to watch from home.

While it stung, the Lions and St. Brown are using it as motivation for the upcoming season in which they intend to prove missing the playoffs was a one-off, not the new reality.