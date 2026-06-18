Lions Seeing Exactly What They Wanted From First-Round Pick

The Detroit Lions need their first-round pick, Blake Miller, to enter the starting lineup as soon as possible. So, hearing that he is currently impressing coaches during OTAs and that he has gotten better every day has been an encouraging sign.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley said he likes where Miller is at this point and in the offseason, and that his ability to take coaching has impressed Fraley. Fraley added that the tendencies you see one day that need to be cleaned up are typically gone the next day

If Miller can continue to stack days like that together, he will have won the starting job well before Week 1.

The Detroit Lions Expect Blake Miller to Start Week 1

As things stand, the Lions will have Miller competing with Larry Borom for the job. Borom is a veteran, and he has 38 starts over the course of his career. He has experience at left and right tackle, but last year he made 11 starts on the right side.

His starting experience is valuable, but he has mostly started for teams because they do not have a better option, or their starter was injured.

So, Detroit likely views him as a placeholder. If Miller is a bit behind or they do not want to overload the rookie, the team can start Borom and let Miller sit. However, once they think Miller can go, they will get him into the lineup.

Based on the way that Fraley is discussing things, he might be in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Blake Miller Is an NFL-Ready Rookie

One of the most valuable traits going in favor of Miller entering the NFL draft was how much experience he brought. Miller was a four-year starter at Clemson with 54 college starts. That is rare.

Even more rare is that he stayed at right tackle the entire time. He finished his career with 3,361 snaps at right tackle compared to just 101 on the left side.

So, a lot of players coming out of college are young, inexperienced, and changing positions or roles within the team. Not many players have such a seamless fit with so much experience coming into the NFL.

Fraley noted that Miller fits into the culture of the team and is doing great, taking in the coaching to quell the fear of any adjustments.

Lions Offensive Line Expected To Be Shaken Up in 2026

The team will have four starters in four new spots. That is a lot of shuffling, but if Miller can start in Week 1, they will likely have their long-term starters locked into each spot as well. Miller is just a rookie, and Penei Sewell is shifting to left tackle for the foreseeable future. Tate Ratledge is entering year two as a starter, and the team signed Cade Mays to be their center moving forward.

They have enough youth at left guard that there is a strong chance that the winner of that competition can hold the job down as well. This group could be set with the addition of Miller.