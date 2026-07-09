NFL Insider Puts Spotlight on Lions Assistant

The Detroit Lions offensive line coach is one of the most well-regarded position coaches in the NFL. However, the 2026 season has a chance to be his best work yet, according to NFL Insider Albert Breer.

Breer wrote that the Lions’ offensive line shift and the work that Fraley puts in will be the most important takeaways of the summer.

“The Lions’ rugged identity under Dan Campbell was forged in large part by the NFL’s best offensive line,” wrote Breer. “So when that group started to come apart last year, the effect was real. And the retooling through this offseason…is good evidence of how serious Detroit was about fixing it. So camp will be very important for that group, and well-regarded line coach Hank Fraley.”

The Lions’ offensive line has a little bit of everything going on this season. They have a rookie coming into the fold and a veteran free agent addition who is new to the team. One player is changing positions, and another is battling to keep his spot as a starter. The only player with continuity was a rookie last year going from year one to year two, which is the most important in player development.

A lot could go wrong, and it puts a lot of pressure on Fraley.

The Detroit Lions Need Hank Fraley to Keep the Offensive Line Together This Summer

Perhaps the biggest shift, and the easiest for Fraley to manage, will be All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell moving to the left side. The team needs him to replace Taylor Decker, and they drafted a right tackle who should start right away.

Sewell played left tackle in college, and his athletic ability should make for a seamless transition. Still, their best player is going through a noteworthy change.

On the right side, Blake Miller has four years of starting experience, all at right tackle. So, there should be some familiarity. Still, coming into the NFL and starting early is always going to take an adjustment, and Fraley has to navigate that.

Cade Mays is not only a free agent addition at center, but he has only one full year starting at center in the NFL. He started his career as a guard and has only played center primarily in the past two seasons.

Christian Mahogany plans to be pushed by Miles Frazier, Ben Bartch, and Gio Manu this offseason. So, Fraley not only has to watch over the competition, but he also has to make sure all four are developing.

Finally, Tate Ratledge will head into year two. He showed promise in his first NFL season, but there are still plenty of things for Ratledge to iron out.

Lions Defense Brings Just As Many Questions

While the offensive line is certainly a position to watch, and Fraley has plenty to do, a lot of the pieces seem to fit. Fraley has to make sure nothing falls apart, but his reputation is strong, and it might not be the biggest concern on the roster.

What happens in the Lions’ secondary at training camp will be the important storyline to watch this summer. Terrion Arnold was on the team when they broke from OTAs, and neither Brian Branch nor Kerby Joseph has had encouraging injury news. They could be down three starters from last year.

Who starts in the secondary, and what happens to their injured safeties, might be more pressing than the line.