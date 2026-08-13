John Harbaugh Doesn’t Hold Back On Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions parted ways with cornerback Terrion Arnold, whom they selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama, shortly after his legal troubles came to a head.

Arnold is now a free agent and has been connected to multiple teams, including the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks. Recently, Arnold was hosted by the New York Giants, another club that has emerged as a potential second NFL destination for the cornerback.

And despite his legal situation still remaining unresolved, Giants head coach John Harbaugh believes a player like Arnold can help his club.

Giants Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Honestly About Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold

Giants head coach John Harbaugh appeared open to the idea of signing Arnold, noting the club’s “aggressive” nature and the desire to take any steps toward overall improvement.

“We want to be aggressive in every way, whatever we can do, find everything out we can about any player that can help us be better,” Harbaugh said when asked about Arnold.

“The margins are tight in the National Football League. You try to win a game. You come up with a good play. You can find a play on the internet that somebody puts out there that one of your opponents is running in practice, man. You look for those too. So, we’re looking for players that can help us all the time. And he’s a player that can help us.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that the Giants have done a deep dive into Arnold’s ongoing legal circumstances.

“If there is a decision to be made on any player that you don’t want to go there with a player, then this organization, they won’t go there,” Harbaugh said. “And so, that decision would also have to be made.

“It’s more than just what you read in the papers, though. I mean, you got to find out exactly where everything stands. And I think, I do know that our people do a great job of that.”

“I think you have to decide, where does the legal process stand? What are we really talking about here? What does it look like? And you have to make a judgment along those lines,” he said, also acknowledging that the league could put the cornerback on the exempt list while he sorts out his situation,” Harbaugh said.

Terrion Arnold Could Help The Giants

Arnold had tremendous promise when the Lions selected him, but he struggled to remain healthy. Months ago before his legal issues were made public, he was being directly challenged by the Lions coaching staff to earn his spot on the roster.

Despite the issues he’s faced, Arnold does have talent that the Giants believe could help them.

“You try to do the best you can to anticipate what that might be and see if it’s worth it,” Harbaugh said.

“There’s risk-reward. There are things to be gained and things to be lost. And you just got to balance it out and try to make a two-fold decision.”

So far in his NFL career, Arnold has accumulated 91 tackles with 18 pass deflections, an interception, and a fumble recovery.