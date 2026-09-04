Brad Holmes Drops Major Hint On Futures Of Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch With Lions

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes met with media members on Wednesday morning, touching on a number of subjects including the goals for the upcoming season, the health of injured players, along with why cornerback Terrion Arnold was released.

However, one of the other avenues that Holmes touched on was about the futures of both Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, both of whom are entering the final years of their respective rookie contracts.

According to Holmes, the plan of wanting to keep both players with the club and extend them hasn’t changed.

“We still want to keep those guys around, those plans haven’t changed,” Holmes said about their futures with the Lions. “There’s a couple factors that we’ve still got to sort through. But in terms of us wanting those guys around? Absolutely. Hopefully, we can get that done.”

Sam LaPorta And Brian Branch Are Entering The Final Season Of Their Detroit Lions Rookie Deals

LaPorta, who suffered a season-ending back injury during a game against the Washington Commanders last season, has been a full participant in practice, while Branch will start the season on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games of the campaign.

Recently, LaPorta touched on the state of contract negotiations with the club, saying that he’ll let his agent handle most or the heavily lifting so that he can concentrate on football.

“Yeah, we’ll see. It’s amazing when you have a draft class like ours in 2023. Four Pro Bowlers. Four guys, I think we’ve all been All-Pro. Incredible. I think eventually the money will come, and I’ll let my agent handle that for now. Continue to get back to work and put my best stuff out there on the field,” LaPorta said of his contract negotiations.

The good news is that LaPorta feels that he’s back at full strength after missing several games last season.

“First off, I’m feeling great, which is very lucky to be in this situation. Nerve strength came back after my surgery last November, which is amazing. Got cleared in early July. I was out in LA with Dr. Watkins. I threw with Jared (Goff) when I was out there. It was good to be back getting reps with him again, and, of course, I reported on the 25th. So, been in this about a week now and getting to it,” LaPorta said.

Meanwhile, he feels that it’s an exciting time to be part of the Lions under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

“It’s been going great. The addition of Drew Petzing’s been amazing. He’s a great leader for us and it trickles down from there. We have great players here. We feel like we have one of the best offenses in the league and we have a lot to prove this year. We’re excited,” LaPorta said.

Brian Branch Will Start The Season On The Pup List

Branch suffered an Achilles injury last season, and missed extensive time that has stretched into the offseason.

Because he’s not fully healthy yet, he’ll have to miss the first four games of the campaign while on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.