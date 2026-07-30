NFL Insider Drops Concerning Jahmyr Gibbs Contract Update

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will always be linked together. They came from the same draft class, have had successful careers, and now both are looking to set the market for running backs with their next contract.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that while both deals have some work to get over the hump, it might be Robinson who is closer to getting a deal done than it is Gibbs.

“The Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson are having more active conversations as it pertains to a long-term extension,” said Rapoport. “As far as Jahmyr Gibbs, the conversations do not seem to be as active.”

Rapoport went on to say that he does not expect either Robinson or Gibbs to return to practice until they either get a resolution on a contract or, in the case of Gibbs, progress starts to be made.

Detroit Lions Are Not Active in Discussions With Jahmyr Gibbs on Long-Term Extension

The breakdown likely comes down to how much both of these running backs are expected to make. Both will top the market, and the running back that gets a deal done last will likely end up with the best deal. They will use the previous deal as a framework and add a little more on to get the job done.

However, finding the right number will be delicate. Saquon Barkley just signed a contract that has him making $20M per year. However, Barkley is 29, and both Robinson and Gibbs are 24. They are already similar to Barkley in talent and production, but these two have more upside and potential that has not been shown.

So, while they will get similar deals with one slightly topping the other, both of the rushers will be looking to significantly top Barkley. That is what is going to hold things up right now.

From the perspective of Gibbs, if it is known that Robinson is farther along, he can wait to see how that deal plays out and take it from there.

Gibbs and Robinson Will Get Similar Contract Extensions This Offseason

So far, Robinson has been the overall more productive player. He has 805 carries for 3,910 yards in his NFL career. He has added 198 catches for 1,738 yards through the air.

However, Gibbs is not far behind with 675 carries for 3,580 yards on the ground. He also has 181 catches for 1,449 yards. However, this year is expected to be the best we have seen from Gibbs.

The team traded David Montgomery, which will allow Gibbs to touch the ball more. Gibbs is averaging 5.3 yards per carry compared to 4.9 for Robinson. So, if Gibbs gets more work, he might end up looking like the more productive runner.

Still, considering Robinson has the better numbers and his role is already defined, it might be easier for Atlanta to get a deal done. Once that happens, there will likely be more progress for Gibbs. Until then, he will continue to wait things out on the sidelines.