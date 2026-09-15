Ian Rapoport Names Lions as Team to ‘Keep an Eye On’ for $9.6M CB

The Detroit Lions‘ cornerback situation went from being a concern to a weak link when the Lions’ secondary clashed with the New Orleans Saints offense in Week 1. With Terrion Arnold gone, the season opener showed that Brad Holmes may have to splash in the trade market for a premium replacement. Amid the CB talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Joey Porter Jr. has been suggested as a possible name for the franchise.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was recently asked about Porter’s potential destination if the Steelers trade him amid the contract standoff, and he named the Lions as a suitable destination because of the demand at the CB position.

“The Lions lost Terrion Arnold; that would be another one I would keep an eye on,” said Rapoport on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “We don’t know which team is gonna lose a corner or have a significant injury, and so definitely something to keep watching.”

Besides the Honolulu Blues, the analyst named the Kansas City Chiefs as another potential suitor, who also have a cornerback demand following their win against the Denver Broncos. The rookie first-round pick, Mansoor Delan, hurt his shoulder during the game, so adding a young CB like Porter could be a sensible move.

Joey Porter Jr. is playing his final season under a rookie contract in Steel City, and he has yet to sign a new deal entering Week 2 of the season.

Lions Have Already Made Their Interest Known For Joey Porter Jr.

The Penn State alum was a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, spending three seasons with the Steelers and now in the middle of his fourth season. Even though he has been a regular starter and key part of their secondary, they have not reached a deal yet. What makes the situation more complicated is that the franchise has a strict policy of not negotiating contracts in the middle of the season. It only means he may have to wait until the end of the campaign, further fuelling the trade speculation. Currently, his rookie deal is valued at $9.6 million for four years.

The recent report indicates that the Lions already made an inquiry about a potential trade of the Steelers cornerback, per NFL Insider Jeff Risdon. While the Lions reportedly reached out, it remains unclear how receptive the Steelers GM Omar Khan was about the entire situation. The Lions may have a real chance of landing the young CB, but the bigger question is how much draft capital Brad Holmes is willing to give up.

With the Lions having $38.6 million in cap space, it is financially feasible as well, but coach Dan Campbell refused to open up about a possible big-money signing.

Dan Campbell Makes Lions’ Trade Deadline Stance Clear

The Lions recently restructured the contracts of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, creating a much-needed cap space of over $38 million. On that note, head coach Dan Campbell was asked this morning whether the team is eyeing a big move before the deadline. Campbell, however, gave a blunt answer without revealing much.

“I don’t see that happening. I would say this, though, it gives us options…it just gives us flexibility before the season starts,” Campbell said this morning.

If Porter is headed to the Motor City, he could be offered a new and big contract, and the move could be costly both in draft capital and financially. With the league’s elite quarterbacks earning over $30 million annually, Porter could realistically find himself looking at an offer in that price range.