Addressing the Idea of Benching Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are 1-1 after Week 2, as the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 15, in a 20-16 defeat. Jared Goff had an average of only 5.6 yards per attempt, with 55 throws and 307 yards, so it was a rough showing for the franchise quarterback. Now, NFL experts and writers are discussing the idea that Goff should be benched in favor of backup quarterback Hendon Hooker or if that idea is ridiculous.

‘The Disappointment is Less About Goff and More About Ben Johnson’

In a September 16 feature for Pride of Detroit, Detroit Lions beat writer and expert John Whiticar discusses how “concerned” he is about Goff after watching his play action in the first two games of the regular season.

When it comes to how worried he is about Goff, Whiticar says he’s “a bit concerned.” He also shoots down the idea of Hooker stepping in, and he shoots it down hard.

“Turning to Hendon Hooker is not in the realm of reality despite what some are spewing online,” Whiticar wrote, “but there is genuine reason to be concerned with Goff’s play so far. Goff is what I would call a rhythm passer. He is at his best when the offense around him is clicking, and when that happens, you end up with an elite passer—you get him in a groove and watch him work. The problem arises when neither Goff nor the offense are in sync, and it leads to struggles all around.”

Whiticar added that during the Buccaneers game, Goff didn’t often target receivers more than 20 yards downfield, “a poor combination for any passing offense.”

He added, “He had some inexplicably poor decision-making as well which resulted in an interception and multiple near-misses. Though he faced pressure at times, it was far from overwhelming. He looked rattled, plain and simple. He never found his rhythm as a passer and it sunk the offense as a whole.”

However, Whiticar puts the blame more on Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, saying that the “disappointment is less about Goff and more about Ben Johnson.”

He later added, “Goff needs to improve, without question, but he is just one piece of a struggling offense.”

Hendon Hooker ‘Has Barely Played NFL Football’

In a September 16 piece for A to Z Sports, NFL writer and analyst Mike Payton also says benching Goff in favor of Hooker isn’t the answer. He even says the idea of having Hooker play instead of Goff “is just insane.”

“For starters, Hooker has barely played NFL football,” Payton wrote. “He had his first OTA’s, first minicamp and first training camp this offseason. He played three preseason games and he was just ok against second, third and fourth string guys.”

He added, “The Lions were unsure that he was going to be their backup quarterback going into the final week of camp. They essentially made that decision on the last day. He’s not ready to be (a) starter right now and it’s going to be a while before he is. There’s so much for him to cleanup this season.”