Super Bowl Champions Showing Interest in Former Lions 3rd-Round Pick: Report

Former Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is still searching for his next NFL opportunity. But it could possibly come with the defending Super Bowl champions.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported this week the Seattle Seahawks hosted Melifonwu for a workout.

Garafolo made clear the Seahawks don’t plan to sign the safety in the immediate future. But Seattle could do that down the road.

“Former Dolphins and Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu worked out for the Seahawks today,” Garafolo wrote on X on Monday. “No signing imminent for Melifonwu, who played in 16 games with eight starts last year, but he could be in play in Seattle down the line.”

The Lions selected Melifonwu from Syracuse at No. 101 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 14 contests while appearing in 37 games over four seasons for the Lions.

Last season, Melifonwu started eight games while playing in 16 for the Miami Dolphins.