Bills Suffer Injury Blow Just Before Facing Lions on TNF

The Detroit Lions are setting history on Thursday night as the first ever regular-season opponent of the Buffalo Bills since the opening of new Highmark Stadium.

The Lions, who are 1-0 after a wild 31-30 overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, are considerably shorthanded and missing several key players.

However, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the offensive line just got a major boost thanks to some last-minute injury news on the part of the Bills.

During pre-game workouts, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a hip injury and has officially been declared unavailable to play.

The news was confirmed by NFL Insider Ari Meirov, who reported the following:

“Just in: Bills standout DT Ed Oliver suffered a hip injury during pre-game workouts and is OUT tonight vs. the Detroit Lions,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is certainly a big break for the Lions as they look to start a perfect 2-0 for the first time in the Dan Campbell era.

The Detroit Lions Are Severely Shorthanded Against The Bills

The Lions will be without seven players against the Bills on Thursday night, their first ever game at ne Highmark Stadium. Two of the inactives are starting offensive linemen, with right tackle Blake Miller sidelined by a knee injury and left guard Christian Mahogany out with a hip injury; both players were hurt in their Week 1 matchup against the Saints.

The Lions are also missing edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, linebacker Jimmy Rolder and cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Keith Abney II.

To compensate for those losses, the Lions elevated offensive linemen Seth McLaughlin and Devin Cochran from the practice squad, while Larry Borom and Ben Bartch are expected to fill in for Miller and Mahogany.

Buffalo’s Ed Oliver Won’t Play For The Bills On Thursday Against Detroit

Oliver, who was taken in the first round (ninth overall pick) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bills, suffered a hip injury during a pre-game workout and was officially declared unavailable to suit up.

During Buffalo’s dramatic Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans, Oliver recorded five total tackles (two solo, three assisted), a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery.