Lions Player’s Injury News Has Dave Fipp Facing Unexpected Situation

The Detroit Lions have already dealt with their share of injuries early in the new season, and another special teams injury scare put the SP coordinator Dave Fipp in an unusual situation yesterday. When the Lions announced their injury report on Wednesday, long snapper Hogan Hatten was on the list due to a wrist injury.

Despite the injury, he did full practice and should be fine to play against the New York Jets this weekend. However, as his injury news broke yesterday, coach Fipp shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes reality, with inquiries from NFL agents for his potential replacements. The Lions’ Talent and Associate Producer Brooke Kirchhofer shed light on what Fipp said this morning.

“Coordinators at the podium today for the #Lions. Interesting note from Dave Fipp’s presser,” wrote Brooke on X. “Said his phone was blowing up last night after LS Hogan Hatten appeared on the practice report with a wrist injury Wednesday. Agents/players reaching out for a shot. Fipp said Hatten is totally fine and highlighted that he was a full participant in practice.”

Hogan Hatten Has A Minor Injury

The competition is cutthroat in the NFL, and it includes the specialists. Whenever a kicker or long snapper lands on the injury list, the football agents tend to pitch potential replacement options, and that’s what happened with coach Dave Fipp, with the agents hoping the team would be looking for either a backup or replacement for Hogan Hatten, who has been in Detroit since 2024.

After Hogan Hatten was signed by the Lions, he has featured in each game since his debut season. He has featured in 36 regular-season games, including two this season. The long snapper suffered the wrist injury during a play in Week 2, but it’s reportedly minor.

Although he was put on the injury list on Wednesday, he didn’t refrain from practice. As a matter of fact, he did have a full practice, unlike injured players like Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller, Ahmed Hassanein, and Christian Mahogany, who participated in limited practice.

After going through a full practice yesterday, Hogan followed up with another full practice today, per the latest update. However, there are a couple of notable absentees from the Lions practice today.

Three Lions Players Remain Limited In Thursday’s Practice

After returning to action, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller, and Christian Mahogany yet again had limited practice on Thursday. Ratledge is dealing with an elbow injury. The right tackle, Miller, has a knee issue, which was the reason he missed the Bills game last Thursday. Mahogany’s return to practice carries extra weight, as he was carted off the Saints game with a hip injury.

Edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein had a limited practice yesterday because of illness, but he had a full practice on Thursday. After skipping the last practice due to a personal reason, DL Alim McNeil was a full participant in the practice. But Offensive lineman Ben Bartch (football) and safety Thomas Harper (ankle) remain sidelined today for two consecutive days.