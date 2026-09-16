Lions Give Terrible Injury Update for Bills Game

The Detroit Lions invested a lot in trying to improve along the offensive line this season. In Week 2, Detroit’s offensive line depth will be tested.

The Lions released their final injury Wednesday afternoon for Thursday night’s matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. Detroit ruled out two starting offensive linemen — right tackle Blake Miller and left guard Christian Mahogany.

Miller will miss the game with a knee injury while Mahogany is nursing a hip ailment.

Both players started and sustained injuries during the season opener. Miller, who the Lions selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was making his league debut.

Essentially, Detroit will be missing three starting offensive linemen in Week 2. Projected starting center Cade Mays fractured his right wrist in August and was ruled out for 8-10 weeks.

Lions Rule Out 2 Offensive Linemen for Bills Matchup

Getty Detroit Lions ruled out right tackle Blake Miller and left guard Christian Mahogany for Thursday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

It’s not super shocking Miller and Mahogany aren’t going to play on the short week. But it’s disappointing nonetheless, especially with a road matchup versus the Bills up next.

On top of being on the road, the atmosphere should be electric in Buffalo for the Week 2 showdown. The Bills are opening their new Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo’s defensive line also looked really strong against the Houston Texans in the season opener. The Bills posted three sacks with eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

The Lions are going to have to avoid obvious passing situations to help backup center Juice Scruggs and new right tackle Larry Borom. At left guard, the Lions will likely start Ben Bartch.

If there’s any silver lining, all three linemen either have starting experience or were pushing for a starting role in training camp. Entering Week 1, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Bartch could split snaps with Mahogany at left guard.

The Lions signed Borom to potentially start at right tackle this season. But when they drafted Miller, Borom moved into the swing tackle role.

Detroit acquired Scruggs in a trade to provide depth. But he has prepared for more than a month now as the team’s starting center.

Injuries Piling up Along Lions Offensive Line

Getty The Detroit Lions left guard Christian Mahogany is dealing with a hip injury.

These injuries prove the Lions did the right thing making offensive line upgrades and depth a priority during the offseason. But the issue is if any other injuries occur.

Detroit’s unit up front is getting pretty thin. Should another lineman go down, then the replacement is likely going to be a significant step down.

At least the Lions still have All-Pro Penei Sewell at left tackle. He’s one of the best offensive tackles in the league and just made his debut at left tackle on Sunday.

The Lions will visit the Bills on Thursday Night Football. Both teams will enter the contest 1-0.

After getting through the Bills, the Lions linemen will then have 10 days to recovery before the team’s Week 3 matchup.

In the secondary, D.J. Reed is questionable. The cornerback, who was an addition to the injury report Tuesday, is dealing with a foot issue.