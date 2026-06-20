NFL Insider Sends Clear Message About Dan Campbell’s Future With Lions

The Detroit Lions are hoping to return to the NFL postseason in 2026, proving that their miss in 2025 was the exception to the rule and not the return to the era of darkness that fans had been accustomed to for so long.

The Lions have experienced a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes since the arrivals of general manager Brad Holmes, along with head coach Dan Campbell, a former Lions player in his own right who was part of the historic 0-16 team in 2008. Campbell’s arrival coincided with a new era built on his trademark grit and toughness, and the players have responded in kind.

But are the Lions, who went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs, thinking of a coaching change?

What Is Dan Campbell’s Future With The Detroit Lions?

Current NFL Insider Jahleel Addae, who was a captain for the Central Michigan Chippewas before embarking on a professional career of his own, touted the success that Campbell has brought to the Lions since taking over as head coach.

“There’s always pressure, right? It’s the most competitive business, as I mentioned earlier,” he said. “But when you look at the Detroit Lions and what Dan Campbell did for them over the past five seasons — listen, this was a franchise that couldn’t sell a ticket. This is a franchise with fans who had brown paper bags over their faces, just hooting and hollering for someone to save them any kind of way.”

“And Dan Campbell is a former Detroit Lion; he played ball there. He came in there, and you look at his record — 2021, 3-13. 2022, 9-8, barely missed the playoffs. 2023, 12-5. 2024, 15-2. 2025, 8-9.”

In Addae’s mind, Campbell’s success could mirror that of the stock market – after a recent downturn, it could go right back up in the coming season.

“It’s almost like the stock market — when it goes down, it tends to come back up,” he said. “So 2026 is looking like it’s gonna come back up. And I say this because he’s got an identity. He’s brought an identity.”

“The offensive firepower, I think one of the best receiving cores in the nation, excusing the NFL. And you talk about Jahmyr Gibbs, he’s probably the best running back in the NFL. On the defensive side, you have Kerby Joseph, who is an absolute ball hog.”

Jahleel Addae Believes DanCampbell Is The Right Man For The Job With The Lions As Coach

He continued by voicing his belief that Campbell is the right figure to lead the Lions to the promised land.

“This team is equipped with all the talent that they need,” he said. “He’s the man for the job. I don’t think that he’s on the hot seat, but like you know and I know, in the NFL, it’s a ‘what have you done for me lately?’ business.

However, he cautioned that fans of the Lions who quickly grew accustomed to their newfound success in the 2023 and 2024 seasons could grow “spoiled”.

“I’ve seen coaches from the Eagles who won the Super Bowl and were fired two years later. So you have to stay on top and continue to produce, and these fans might get a little fluffy and spoiled. We’ll see.”