Lions Predicted to Trade All-Pro TE Sam LaPorta in Major Offseason Move

Sam LaPorta has developed into one of the NFL’s best tight ends, but for how much longer will he remain a Detroit Lion?

As the Lions wrestle with some big financial decisions, one NFL insider suggests they could look to move the All-Pro.

“Every time I look at the Lions’ roster and cap sheet, I come away thinking they should trade LaPorta,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote Wednesday as part of one of his 10 bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season.

Why Could the Lions Trade Sam LaPorta?

The Lions have some big contracts to dole out in the near future — LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and safety Brian Branch — and they may not want to pay everyone. As it is, they already re-signed linebacker Jack Cambell (four years, $81 million).

That ostensibly could make LaPorta available.

“It’s hard to carry that many market-setting second contracts and remain flexible for future free agent signings or trade acquisitions,” Solak wrote. “Detroit already carries sizable second contracts at five of the highest-paid positions: QB (Jared Goff), WR (Amon-Ra St. Brown), edge rusher (Aidan Hutchinson) and OT (Penei Sewell). Kerby Joseph is the third-highest paid safety to boot!”

What Were Sam LaPorta’s Stats?

A back injury limited LaPorta, 25, to nine games last season. Still, he was productive when healthy, making 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns. He generated 273 yards after the catch, showcasing his athleticism with the ball.

LaPorta earned an 82 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking him second among 37 eligible tight ends. His receiving grade of 83.2 ranked fourth.

“LaPorta is still quite explosive for a tight end and a safety valve for Goff, who gets frustrated with (Jameson) Williams‘ erraticism at times,” Solak wrote. “But when building a list of “who we want to get the ball to” in Detroit, LaPorta is a clear fourth behind St. Brown, Williams and Gibbs — all of whom will be on big contracts once Gibbs signs an extension. Do the Lions want their fourth option to be making over $15 million per year? And especially when LaPorta isn’t an impactful blocker, often hidden from that role by St. Brown and Isaac TeSlaa?”