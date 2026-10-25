Is Sam LaPorta Playing Today? Why Lions TE Has Few Targets Against Packers

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is playing against the Green Bay Packers, but it might be hard to tell by looking at the stat sheet.

LaPorta came into the game healthy, but did not figure much into the team’s game plan through three quarters. The tight end was held without a catch, with the Lions apparently focusing on other targets just days after LaPorta unleashed some controversial comments about the team.

Sam LaPorta Not Hurt Against Packers

While LaPorta’s slow day against the Packers may have sparked worries of an injury, there was none to report for the tight end.

The Lions instead focused on other pass catchers, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catching nine of his 11 targets for 153 yards late in the fourth quarter. The Lions spread out 18 targets to four other pass catchers, including a four-yard catch for fellow tight end Ty Conklin, before LaPorta finally registered a catch late in the fourth quarter. LaPorta caught an 18-yard pass with close to two minutes remaining and the Lions driving with the score tied at 17-17.

The light workload came as a bit of a surprise given LaPorta’s role in the offense. He has been a top target for quarterback Jared Goff, making 27 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns through the team’s first five games.

Sam LaPorta Unleashed Critical Comments Earlier in the Week

LaPorta’s performance came just days after he made some critical remarks regarding the team’s approach to a new contract. Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, LaPorta said he was hurt that the team wasn’t making progress toward an extension of his rookie deal.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said. It’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f***ing back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin. And maybe they’re just not showing the love.”