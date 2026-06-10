Lions OC Speaks out on WR Isaac TeSlaa at Offseason Workouts

Third-round receiver Isaac TeSlaa didn’t fill the box score for the Detroit Lions last season. But he put together a pretty strong highlight reel despite only receiving 27 targets as a rookie in 2025.

This fall, new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is hoping TeSlaa can combine quality with quantity to take another step with his development.

“I think the best-case scenario, and you talked about, those highlight plays are going to show up,” said Petzing to the media on June 4. “I think the consistency that he pushes for every day of just getting in and out of his breaks, using his body and his size to his advantage.

“Because it’s certainly one of the things that separates him from a number of players in this league, and then just carving out any role you can.”

What Role Will Isaac TeSlaa Have for Lions in 2026?

TeSlaa averaged under two targets per game last season. But he made the most of his opportunities as a rookie.

As a rookie, TeSlaa averaged 14.9 yards per catch. Furthermore, of his 16 receptions, six of them were touchdowns.

TeSlaa showcased his big-play ability in the red zone, as all of those touchdown catches came inside the opponent’s 25-yard line. But a vast majority of them were in goal-to-go situations either.

Five of those six scores were at least 12-yard receptions. Two of them were longer than 15 yards.

Because of all the other playmakers on the Detroit offense, TeSlaa might not see a major increase in targets this fall. But clearly, he doesn’t need a lot of chances to make an impact.

TeSlaa could once again be a major red zone and big-play threat playing opposite Jameson Williams in three-wide receiver sets. He could fill that role so well that he’s a 2026 breakout candidate for some NFL analysts.