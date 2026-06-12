Lions WR Says Detroit Is Fixing the ‘Little Things’ After 2025 Letdown

The Detroit Lions had a hard pill to swallow in the 2025 season. Despite keeping a winning record of 9-8, Dan Campbell’s team finished at the bottom of the table behind the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings. Seeing a winning team finishing at the bottom of the division was a rare sight.

Last year was the rookie season for the wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. While he took plenty away from his debut season, he recently opened up about the team’s setback and how they intend to turn things around in the upcoming season.

“Obviously, last year was not our standard. Everyone in the room knows that, everyone who has been a fan alliance for the past couple of years knows that our standards are better than we put on film last year,” said TeSlaa in a recent interview with Good Morning Football. “You can’t nail it down to one thing; there is a bunch of little things that contribute to the season where we didn’t live up to our own expectation, so we are just trying to go back to what we were years prior and fix little things, little kinks, and just to be as fluid as we can coming into this season.”

Though the Lions fans were disappointed for not catching up to the playoffs bus, TeSlaa had a decent first season.

Issac TeSlaa Had A Promising First Season

Issac TeSlaa, an Arkansas Razorbacks alumnus, was a third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. With starting receivers like Amon-Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams, the 24-year-old didn’t get to be a starter, but he was a rotational player, featuring in all 17 games and starting 3.

With the limited opportunities he received, he showed flashes of his talent by logging 239 receiving yards, 16 catches, and 6 touchdowns. His impressive touchdown numbers put a spotlight on him, as he tied Titus Young (2011) for the Lions’ most rookie touchdowns.

Though Brown and Williams are going to be primarily starters for the Honolulu Blues, if the TeSlaa works on his route twitch alongside building a stronger rapport with the quarterback Jared Goff, he could be a difference maker for Dan Campbell.

Why the Lions Could Be Primed for a Comeback in 2026

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has brought optimism in Detroit since taking charge of the squad in 2021, qualifying for the playoffs twice in five seasons. So, one underwhelming season is unlikely to derail the team’s gradual progress, especially when he won more games than he lost.

TeSlaa exhibited confidence in its team’s ability ahead of the 2026 campaign, and several factors support that idea. For instance, the franchise has one of the easiest schedules in the league this year, crossing paths with the majority of the teams that didn’t make the playoffs last year.

With David Montgomery’s departure, Jahmyr Gibbs is cleared to be the starting running back, who could make a statement as the “bell cow” along with the new addition of RB Isiah Pacheco.

Moreover, with Penei Sewell’s move to the left tackle and the arrival of the rookie Blake Miller, the Lions have a fresh and elite offensive line, which could be the difference between winning and losing. After addressing these “little things,” the Lions could certainly reclaim the NFC North crown after the 2024 season.