Lions’ Isaac TeSlaa Makes Clear Statement Before 2nd NFL Campaign

Second-year Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa told reporters recently the team has the best receiving group in the NFL. That, though, is largely dependent on TeSlaa breaking out during the 2026 NFL season.

TeSlaa is aware of that. He spoke about how he’s challenging himself in training camp to take a significant step forward in the Lions offense this fall.

“I think just the expectations for me are heightened that much where I need to be on my game every single day,” TeSlaa said to the media Sunday. Last year, I could maybe have an excuse, ‘I’m a rookie. I’m new to this offense.’ But this year, it’s time for me to step up, make plays, just like that, every single day.”

The 24-year-old addressed the media after making a terrific touchdown catch in Sunday’s practice. The Lions posted a replay of the highlight on their X account.

TeSlaa averaged 14.9 yards per catch and hauled in six touchdowns as a rookie despite only recording 16 receptions overall.

This fall, though, TeSlaa is aiming to be more regularly involved in the team’s offense. Last season, the wideout averaged under one catch per game.

Lions’ Isaac TeSlaa Rebounding From Poor 2026 Preseason Debut

The TeSlaa highlight from Sunday’s practice was key for a couple reasons. First, it showed what the young wideout can continue to be in Detroit’s offense.

Last season, TeSlaa made not only his best plays but nearly all of his plays near the goal line. Almost half of his receptions as a rookie were touchdowns.

But the other key to Sunday’s highlight for TeSlaa was it marked the receiver turning the page from a tough Week 1 in the preseason.

TeSlaa didn’t catch any of his three targets Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of his targets went down as a drop. The ball bounced off his helmet into the air for a Cincinnati interception.

The wideout, though, quickly chalked up the performance as a aberration.

“You’ve got to flush it right away. Obviously, the big thing for me is I can catch the football. There’s no doubt about that. I’m not worried about that,” TeSlaa told reporters Sunday. “The biggest thing for me is winning on the releases and running good routes and making sure I’m open.

“I feel like I did that well, so it’s just a matter of finishing the play, which has never been a problem for me in my football career.”

TeSlaa certainly finished on the touchdown catch in Sunday’s practice. The wideout will seek further redemption in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Lions will face the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 22. Kickoff will occur at 12 pm ET at Ford Field.

Lions WR Depth Entering Week 2 of Preseason

If TeSlaa continues to develop, the Lions will have one of, if not the best receiver groups in the league. TeSlaa will be Detroit’s WR3 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams this season, both of whom had 1,100 receiving yards last season.

However, the Lions face critical decisions on who will provide depth behind those top three receivers to begin the season.

In addition to St. Brown, Williams and TeSlaa, veteran wideout and returner Greg Dortch will make the team. Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman reported receivers such as Tay Martin, Tom Kennedy, Tarik Black and Cedrick Wilson Jr. are battling for the remaining receiver spots on the roster.

Twentyman described Dominic Lovett “also in the mix” with Malik Cunningham and Lucky Jackson.

Those seven receivers are fighting for one or two spots on the team’s first depth chart. The Lions, along with every NFL team, has to cut their roster to 53 players by 6 pm ET on August 30.