Lions Part Ways With Rookie WR as Jameson Williams Returns

The Detroit Lions are making room for the return of Jameson Williams by parting ways with another wide receiver who made the team as an undrafted rookie.

The team announced on Nov. 7 that they waived rookie Isaiah Williams, who made the final roster after an impressive performance in training camp but appeared in just two games this season. The move frees up a roster spot for the return of Jameson Williams, who completed a two-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against performance-enhancing drugs.