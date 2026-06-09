Latest Ranking Pours Cold Water on Lions Offseason Move

The Detroit Lions running back duo will not be quite the same as last year. However, while they were the best duo by almost any ranking last year, they are still not too far down after some changes. The new duo ranks fifth best in the NFL, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

The reason for the drop is obviously tied to the loss of David Montgomery. The team traded Montgomery for two draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, giving the team depth across multiple positions. Still, with that, they lost the best backup running back in the NFL.

They added Isiah Pacheco in his place, and Pacheco has been a starter before, similar to Montgomery. However, Pacheco has not been quite the same type of player from a volume standpoint.

Since Montgomery landed in Detroit, he has had 562 rushing attempts for 2,506 yards. He added 76 catches for 650 yards as well. Pacheco has just 406 carries for 1,707 yards along with 75 catches for 424 yards over that time period. So, Montgomery has been more durable and more efficient.

The Detroit Lions Are Leaning Into Jahmyr Gibbs as Their Bellcow Running Back

The issue is that the Lions are not looking for a direct replacement for Montgomery, and they are not looking to lead the running back duo ranking. They are looking for Jahmyr Gibbs to be one of the leaders in the NFL in touches, without nearly the same type of split that he once had.

Montgomery went from 219 carries in the first year with Gibbs to 185 carries and then 158 attempts last year. The team has consistently been trying to get the ball into Gibbs’s hands more.

So, while Pacheco cannot take on the work that Montgomery once had, the Lions are not asking him to. If they get a bigger year out of Gibbs, or even if Pacheco is healthy and more efficient on his limited carries, they could end up being higher on the list next year.

David Montgomery Leads a Talented Running Back Duo For Houston Texans

Interestingly enough, the Houston Texans ranked ninth on the list of best running back duos. Their lead rusher is going to be Montgomery, and his complement is Woody Marks. To be fair, Marks is a solid number two back. Still, it speaks to how good the Lions’ backfield once was that Montgomery is now leading a high-end running back room.

The teams ahead of Detroit included the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Rams. In the case of the Falcons, they have Bijan Robinson, who is a bit of a toss-up compared to Gibbs. However, Brian Robinson Jr. has a slight edge over Isiah Pacheco.

Another interesting twist is that the other three rooms do not have a high-end starter like Gibbs or Robinson. These are much more split backfields.

Alvin Kamara, Kyle Monangai, and Blake Corum might get starting looks on some teams, but they are the number two option for their current teams. Still, with an improved Pacheco, the upside of Gibbs can easily shoot them to number one again.