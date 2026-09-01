Detroit Lions Announce Isiah Pacheco Injury News Before Saints Game

The Detroit Lions will open the regular season without one of their biggest offseason additions.

Detroit announced on September 1 that running back Isiah Pacheco has been placed on Reserve/Injured, taking him out of the equation for the Lions’ September 13 opener against the New Orleans Saints. The team also signed veteran tight end Tyler Conklin to the active roster while adding guard Elijah Klein and wide receiver Dominic Lovett to the practice squad.

The Pacheco decision represents a significant change from where Detroit thought things stood only a few weeks ago. Pacheco had been recovering from an MCL sprain, and head coach Dan Campbell initially indicated he expected the veteran running back to be available when the regular season began.

A subsequent back issue complicated that timetable. Campbell said on August 27 that Pacheco’s knee was no longer his primary concern, but acknowledged his recovery had been “a little bit of a back” and declined to give a definitive return date.

Now there is at least some clarity, and it means a longer absence than Detroit initially anticipated.