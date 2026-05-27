New Jack Campbell Contract Details to Help Lions Salary Cap Surface

The Detroit Lions have quite a few young players they are trying to re-sign to long terms deals. The team is aiming to sign as many of them as possible to keep its core intact. The latest player to get a new contract was linebacker Jack Campbell, who received a 4-year extension before offseason workouts.

Obviously, these contracts are and will continue to be expensive. The total value of Campbell’s deal is $81 million.

To help ease the financial burden, the Lions are using every tactic available to them. That includes having multiple void years in Campbell’s deal.

According to Spotrac, the linebacker’s full contract details reveal Campbell’s deal will include four void years from 2031-34. Over that four-year period, the linebacker will count as roughly a $25 million cap hit whether or not he’s on the team.

It will breakdown as so:

2031: $10.227 million cap hit

2032: $7.849 million cap hit

2033: $4.08 million cap hit

2034: $3.08 million cap hit

That will keep the linebacker’s cap hit manageable through the rest of the decade. The largest hit the Lions will have with this deal is about $24.12 million in 2029.