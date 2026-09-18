Jack Campbell Fights Back Tears After Brutal Lions Loss

Before they could blink, the Detroit Lions found themselves trailing by a 14-0 score in the first quarter of Thursday evening’s contest against the Buffalo Bills, who were playing in front of a sold-out crowd in their first regular season game at the new Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen and the Bills racked up 399 yards of offense in the first half alone en route to a 41-31 final score, improving their record to 2-0 after their Week 1 win over the Houston Texans; the Lions fell to 1-1.

Afterward, Lions linebacker Jack Campbell fought back his emotions, clearly upset at his performance and how things ultimately turned out for his club in the nationally televised game.

Detroit Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell Fights Back Tears After Rough Loss To Bills

Following the game, Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was visibly emotional, holding back tears as he struggled to recap what had just taken place while also taking responsibility for his subpar performance.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, hats off to them (Bills),” Campbell said via Fox Sports NFL on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I played terrible. It starts with me, and I feel like it’s on me. I gotta be better.”

“I have no other thing to do but to look in the mirror and be better,” he continued. “That’s really where it starts. It starts with us. But yeah, they did a good job.”

When asked why he was carrying the load of the loss on his shoulders, Campbell paused for a moment before answering, “I don’t know.”

During the contest, Campbell had six total tackles, two of them solo.

Lions Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Vows Changes Are Coming

Lions defensive end and captain Aidan Hutchinson, who finished the contest with three tackles (two solo), promised Lions fans that things would be different by the next time they hit the field against the Jets.

“They got after us today for sure,” Hutchinson explained in a determined manner via Fox Sports NFL on X. “You know that was not good enough. Not good enough. Things will definitely be changed. I don’t know what that is necessarily, but I know there will be change because we’re not going to keep banging our head against the wall.”

“Us players, we got to do what we got to do and improve,” he continued. “But something’s got to change. I don’t know what that is. It’s hard to look at a game like this right after and diagnose what kind of went on. But yeah, it was not good enough, and it was bad ball out there.